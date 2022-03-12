x
President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been rooting for the candidature of Odinga in recent months is expected to grace Odinga's crowning at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) before a public rally in Jacaranda/FILE

Uhuru to grace Raila’s crowning as Azimio flagbearer at KICC

In the event dubbed the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Conference (NDC), over 300 Azimio delegates are expected to coronate Odinga for the country’s top job.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga was scheduled to be crowned as the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party flag bearer on Saturday in a move that would formally set in motion his fifth attempt to clinch the presidency.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been rooting for the candidature of Odinga in recent months is expected to grace Odinga’s crowning at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) before a public rally in Jacaranda.

In the event dubbed the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Conference (NDC), over 300 Azimio delegates are expected to coronate Odinga for the country’s top job.

The former Prime Minister will thereafter lead the team for a major rally at the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi where he will be unveiled to the public.

“I want to urge my supporters to come because it is going to be a big day,” Odinga told his supporters in Kisumu on Friday during a tour of the region.

Fifteen political parties allied to the Azimio La Umoja Movement have since endorsed Odinga for presidency. The parties’ respective National Delegates Conference ratified the resolution to have Odinga vie for the presidency.

They include: Jubilee Party which is headed by President Kenyatta, ODM Party, Party of National Unity (PNU), Upya Movement which is associated with Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) linked to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Others are: Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) of Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, National Alliance Rainbow Coalition of Kitui Governor Charity Ngili, Maendeleo Chap Chap of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Ubuntu’s Peoples’ Forum of Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Kenya Union Party of West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo.

Pamoja African Alliance of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, Devolution Empowerment Party of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Muungano Party of Kenya of Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and United Democratic Movement of Mandera Governor Ali Roba are also supporting the Azimio Movement.

Principals of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) comprising of Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo of United Democratic Party (UDP) are also expected to attend the KICC event.

The Principals on Friday signed a coalition agreement binding them under OKA and committed their allegiance to the Alliance even as it emerged that disgruntlement is brewing over the Azimio-OKA deal due to mistrust.

“We have postponed the signing to address legal issues that have arisen. In the spirit of national unity, we are united as principals because of the ideal that us bind us together,” Karua stated.

