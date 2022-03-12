Uhuru: Raila will be the fifth president of Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared his successor will be Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Kenyatta said he was grateful to all the party leaders of under the Azimio La Umoja movement who shelved their ambition to back Odinga for the seat.

“The next president of Kenya will be Raila Amolo Odinga,” Kenyatta said during the signing of a coalition agreement binding 21 political parties under Azimio La Umoja coalition.

Kenyatta particularly lauded Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU among others for opting to support Odinga for the top job.

Wiper and KANU parties on Saturday signed an agreement to join the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Political Party as individual entities formally endorsing the candidature of Raila Odinga as the outfit’s presidential flag bearer.

The two parties are among 19 others that appended their signatures to the coalition agreement that was later ratified by close to 300 Azimio delegates.

It is however the commitment by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to support Odinga that was the most notable one ending weeks of speculation that the former Vice President would proceed to field his candidature in the August 9 presidential election.

The move by Wiper and KANU leaves some partners the One Kenya Alliance including NARC Kenya in a limbo just a day after the alliance signed a binding pact.

Musyoka who was reportedly holed up in talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived after Odinga arrival alongside the Head of State.