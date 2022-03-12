x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The move by Wiper and KANU leaves some partners the One Kenya Alliance including NARC Kenya in a limbo just a day after the alliance signed a binding pact/KBC

Top stories

Uhuru: Raila will be the fifth president of Kenya

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared his successor will be Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Kenyatta said he was grateful to all the party leaders of under the Azimio La Umoja movement who shelved their ambition to back Odinga for the seat.

“The next president of Kenya will be Raila Amolo Odinga,” Kenyatta said during the signing of a coalition agreement binding 21 political parties under Azimio La Umoja coalition.

Kenyatta particularly lauded Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU among others for opting to support Odinga for the top job.

Wiper and KANU parties on Saturday signed an agreement to join the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Political Party as individual entities formally endorsing the candidature of Raila Odinga as the outfit’s presidential flag bearer.

The two parties are among 19 others that appended their signatures to the coalition agreement that was later ratified by close to 300 Azimio delegates.

It is however the commitment by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to support Odinga that was the most notable one ending weeks of speculation that the former Vice President would proceed to field his candidature in the August 9 presidential election.

The move by Wiper and KANU leaves some partners the One Kenya Alliance including NARC Kenya in a limbo just a day after the alliance signed a binding pact.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Musyoka who was reportedly holed up in talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived after Odinga arrival alongside the Head of State.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wiper, KANU sign Azimio deal leaving OKA allies stranded

The two parties are among 19 others that appended their signatures to the coalition agreement that was later ratified by close to 300 Azimio...

19 mins ago

Africa

Kenyatta mourns former Zambian president Rupiah Banda

President Kenyatta described the former Head of State as a pan-Africanist who dedicated his long political career to the wellbeing, progress and unity of...

1 hour ago

Kenya

NCIC summons Raila over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Wajir

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga over the ‘Madoadoa’...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Is it time for Raila to move on? Kalonzo holds Azimio camp to ransom ahead of Jacaranda declaration

Although the stipulated deadline for parties to enter into coalitions is April 9, Musyoka's demands seem to be delaying the crafting of the Azimio-OKA...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wetangula cautions Kalonzo against sealing deal with ‘turncoats’ in Azimio

Wetangula asked Kalonzo to beware of the history of political betrayal from those he intends to join ahead of the August 9 polls and...

2 days ago

Top stories

Are they heading to Azimio?

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – There are reports that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is set to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja bandwagon. The...

2 days ago

Kenya

UDM’s National Delegates Convention endorses Raila as Presidential Candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has continued to gain momentum after the United Democratic Movement (UDM)...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s ‘madoadoa’ remark stirs Ruto’s camp

While the madoadoa phrase is often used to rally voters behind what is termed as six-piece voting where parties urge their constituents to elect...

2 days ago