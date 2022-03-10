v
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
UDM also resolved to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement ahead of the polls. /COURTESY

Kenya

UDM’s National Delegates Convention endorses Raila as Presidential Candidate

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has continued to gain momentum after the United Democratic Movement (UDM) resolved to have him as their presidential candidate.

The party led by Mandera Governor Ali Roba in their National Delegation Convention (NDC) resolved unanimously to propel Odinga to Statehouse come August 9.

“UDM national delegates conference endorses Hon Raila Odinga as the presidential candidate for the party in the 2022 General elections, “read the party lawyer Issa Mansur.

The UDM party which enjoys majority of the backing in the Northeastern Region also resolved to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement ahead of the polls.

The party leader assured that the Arid and Semi-arid (ASALS) are locked behind Odinga’s bid.

“We have signed a cooperation agreement with Jubilee party, and we are now under Azimio la Umoja movement to ensure Odinga is the 5th president,” Odinga stated.

The NDC was attended by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Former Gatundu North MP Peter Kenneth, and Democratic Action Party (DAP-K) party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Odinga while welcoming the endorsement issued a raft of promises aimed at improving economy in the region that he alluded has been marginalized for decades.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Pastoralists are very important people and my government will ensure it considers their plight through creating opportunities aimed at ensuring that Livestock production is enhanced even in the cases of drought,” he said.

This is even as he promised to promote Devolution in the country which he asserted was the key to solving perennial issues facing marginalized areas in the Northeastern Region. This comes days after Jubilee party settled on a cooperation agreement with United Democratic Movement, aimed at propelling the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila’s ‘madoadoa’ remark stirs Ruto’s camp

While the madoadoa phrase is often used to rally voters behind what is termed as six-piece voting where parties urge their constituents to elect...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Murungi’s ‘Mbus’ Party settles on Azimio Movement

Murungi who was received by Azimio la Umoja’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga Tuesday said that the move was informed by the research on the...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Chatham House lecture on Raila’s agenda in the UK

Odinga is expected to jet out of the country after the unveiling of the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate on March 12.

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila, Bahati ‘Mtoto wa Mama’ release Azimo hit song at Machakos White House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 -- ODM leader Raila Odinga has released yet another hit song this time with musician Bahati popularly referred to as...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA study projects possibility of woman president in 10 years at 48pc

More male respondents -- 80 per cent -- expressed optimism in the election of a female Deputy President compared to women at 75 per...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ILLUSTRATED: Who will crown Ruto or Raila king?

A study conducted by TIFA from 3rd to 9th February 2022 listed Musalia Mudavadi as Deputy William Ruto's most preferred running mate while Peter...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila takes break from 10-day campaign schedule

Odinga was expected to tour Nyeri county accompanied by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday but the tour was rescheduled at the last minute.

3 days ago

Kenya

Raila had settled for a retirement package during handshake talks, DP Ruto claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Deputy President William Ruto now says Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga had settled for a retirement package...

4 days ago