Wanyonyi who is a second term MP is a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party/FILE/CFM - Samuel Wanjohi

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA PWDs league offers to endorse Tim Wanyonyi for City Hall if he decamps

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura noted the candidature of the Westlands Members of Parliament is encouraging especially to persons living with disability in the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) caucus for persons with disability has pledged to support the candidature of Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Tim Wanyonyi on condition that he decamps to their side.

“We endorse Tim Wanyonyi for Governor of Nairobi as a person with disability but we want him to come to UDA; that is the only condition. We are encouraged by any person with disability who is running for office including Ruben Kigame,” the Nominate Senator said.

“We are however, telling them the party of choice is UDA and the presidential candidate of the party is William Ruto. Come join us because this is the winning team and we will form the government together,” Mwaura said.

Wanyonyi who is a second term MP is a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

The party has since endorsed him as its candidate for the August 9, 2022 polls.

Eight candidates have since expressed interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial race including incumbent Governor Anne Kananu.

Others are Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja (ANC), Bishop Margret Wanjiru (UDA), Businesswoman Agnes Kagure, Dennis Waweru, Fwamba NC Fwamba and Richard Ngatia (Jubilee Party).

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA league for disabled labels Raila an enabler of chaos, says his bid detrimental to PWDs

Led by nominated MP David Sankok, the caucus told a news conference that people living with disability in the country dread Odinga’s bid because...

15 mins ago

County News

Wanyonyi says City Hall administration will resolve indiscipline in boda boda sector

Wanyonyi noted that while the boda boda sector has grown into an income generating sector, the lack of regulatory framework in sector has seen...

5 days ago

Kenya

We support Anne Kagure for Nairobi Governor’s seat: Women leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – A section of women in Nairobi have endorsed businesswoman Agnes Kagure to be the next Nairobi Governor, citing her...

December 15, 2021

County News

Senator Mwaura readmitted to the Senate after High Court order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 –  Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has the readmitted Nominated Senator Issac Mwaura following a High Court ruling that nullified his...

December 1, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

High Court reinstates Isaac Mwaura as Senator after Jubilee purge

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – The High Court has overturned a decision by the ruling Jubilee Party to expel and de-register nominated Senator Isaac...

November 25, 2021

County News

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi launches bid for Nairobi Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has formally launched his bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial bid under the Orange Democratic Movement...

November 14, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wanyonyi says confident of landslide City Hall win in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Just like former US President Franklin Roosevelt who won the 1932 presidential election in a landslide victory and became...

November 11, 2021