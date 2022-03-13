UDA league for disabled labels Raila an enabler of chaos, says his bid detrimental to PWDs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s caucus for persons with disabilities issued a cautionary statement on Sunday advising against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga owing to his links with violence in Kenya’s previous elections.

Led by nominated MP David Sankok, the caucus told a news conference that people living with disability in the country dread Odinga’s bid because of his history of violence after every election.

“We have identified that every time we have violence in Kenya there is one single denominator that does not miss in the name of Raila Amollo Odinga when it comes to violence,” he said

Sankok noted that Odinga’s unwillingness to accept poll results had proved to be costly for the country with the persons living with disability being the most affected when chaos erupt.

He claimed Odinga’s involvement in Kenya’s 1982 coup, and violence in the 1997 General Election whose outcome Odinga rejected and the 2007 polls that subsequently led to the formation of the grand coalition government.

Sankok also faulted Odinga’s involvement in the 2013 and 2017 polls which he said were marred with post election violence due to Odinga’s reluctance to accept the poll outcome.

“That is why as persons living with disability we have said we will not vote for Raila because in case of any violence those who will suffer most is us,” he said.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura who flanked Sankok rooted for the candidature of Deputy President William Ruto noting that he has best interests at heart for persons living with disability in the country.

“We have supported our competitors before but now when you look at them they have reneged on their solemn duty to be the defenders of the rights of the people. They have decided to join the oppressors of the people whereas we know that is the past we want to get out of,” he said.

Odinga was on Saturday formally unveiled as the Azimio La Umoja Coalition presidential flag bearer and will face off with Ruto in the highly contested polls in August 9, 2022.