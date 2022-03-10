UDA invites presidential hopefuls DP Ruto, Wanjiru, Nyakwama for interviews ahead of NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited Deputy President William Ruto for an interview to determine his eligibility as a Presidential candidate ahead of the National Delegates Congress (NDC) set for next week.

According to the party’s Secretary General Veronica Maina, a verification of Ruto’s documents will also be undertaken.

Maina stated that they have also invited Tracy Wanjiru Kingoli who has also expressed interest in Kenya’s top seat.

“We are in receipt of your application to be nominated as a presidential candidate through the National Delegates Congress. Consequently, we invite you for verification of your documents and interview to determine your eligibility as a presidential candidate,” the letters to both of them stated.

She indicated that the party has also extended an invitation to Jephnei Nyakwama who is also seeking to vie for the top seat but wants a waiver on the nomination fees.

“Further to your request, we hereby invite you to present your petition on Saturday 12, March 2022 at 1000 hours at Hustler Plaza,” Maina stated in her letter to him.

The candidates are expected to avail their National Identification Cards, a colored passport sized photograph on (soft copy), proof of payment of nomination fees, original and copy of academic certificate and an updated resume.