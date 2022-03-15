x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DP William Ruto. /CFM

Kenya

UDA authorizes Ruto to enter into coalitions, alliances after being endorsed as presidential candidate

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – More than 5000 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates have authorized the party’ s presidential candidate Deputy President William Ruto to discuss, negotiate and enter into various alliances, coalitions and mergers. The party’s Secretary General Veronica Maina said that this will allow Ruto to partner with other like-minded alliances, as he seeks to form the next government on behalf of the party. “Today the party’s National Delegates Convention empowers you to initiate, discuss, negotiate and enter into any coalition, mergers, affiliations and alliances,” she stated. The move gave the Deputy President the legal basis to show dalliance to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that brings together the Amani National Congress party and Ford Kenya party. Other parties set to join the Alliance include Chama Cha Kazi led by Moses Kuria, The Service party led by Mwangi Kiunjuri and William Kabogo’s Tujibebe party. This comes even as talks continue in the formation of Kenya Kwanza Alliance which will see Ruto crowned as the Alliance’s flagbearer. Following his official endorsement, DP Ruto will battle it out with Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga among other contenders. In the presence of the party’s lawyers the UDA party leader accepted the endorsement and swore to protect the Party’s Constitution in the presidential race. “I, William Ruto, do solemnly accept to be presidential candidate for United Democratic Alliance party in the National General elections to be held in August 2022,”Ruto swore in the presence of the delegates. “I will diligently serve the members of the party according to the electoral conduct of the party and serve the members of the party diligently as the presidential candidate,” he added. Ruto was endorsed in a motion moved by UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina. It was seconded by the first UDA legislator John Kawanjiku from Kiambaa constituency and Sophie Mekoye a party member from Bungoma. “The National Delegates Conference hereby endorse William Ruto as the national presidential candidate for United Democratic Alliance in the 2022 General elections,” stated UDA party Secretary General Veronica Maina.

 

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

‘Yote yawezekana bila Uhuru,” UDA supporters chant during Ruto’s endorsement

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Over 5,000 United Democratic Alliance (UDA supporters converged at the Kasarani Indoor Arena have congratulated Deputy President William Ruto...

18 mins ago

Kenya

UDA endorses DP Ruto as Presidential flag bearer in August Polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National delegates conference (NDC) has officially endorsed William Ruto as the official party leader...

56 mins ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: UDA’s National Delegates Conference to endorse DP Ruto as Presidential Candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Convention was on Tuesday set to endorse Deputy President William Ruto as...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA’s NDC to crown Ruto after successful vetting by Executive Council

The event to be held at the Kasarani Indoor Sports Complex in Nairobi will attract at least 5,000 delegates in addition to allied politicians...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Karua among leaders to attend UDA’s NDC to endorse Ruto as Presidential flag-bearer

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – All is set for the much-awaited United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference on Tuesday at the Kasarani Indoor...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga joins Ruto’s UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14- Embu Senator Peter Njeru Ndwiga on Monday decamped from Jubilee Party and joined Deputy President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance...

24 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila departs for the UK after Azimio coronation

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has departed for the UK, to start his week-long tour. Raila departed on Sunday night,...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto’s UDA bags Senate Majority Whip

Speaking at Thika Stadium, the Senator who is eyeing Kiambu Governor’s seat, said he had listened to the people of Kiambu including his family...

2 days ago