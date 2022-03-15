UDA assures aspirants of free and fair nominations

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 15 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party chairman Johnson Muthama has assured party members of a free, fair and transparent nominations during the exercise which is slated to kick off next month.

Speaking Tuesday during UDA’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) Muthama said that he was aware of the concerns of some aspirants the exercise pointing out that they had put in place measures to guarantee a fair exercise.

He stated that they had received instructions from the UDA Party leader William Ruto to ensure democracy prevails.

“I want to assure you that there will be fairness and transparency and there will be no favoritism of any candidate. Those who will be voted in by the electorates are the ones who will be allowed to run for office under our party,” Muthama stated.

The UDA party Chairman further indicated that the party had created a National Elections Board who have been instructed by the DP Ruto to ensure transparency.

Muthama said that despite UDA being just one and half years old, the party has managed to demonstrate its resilience despite the challenges.

He added that they will roll out an intensive campaign at the grassroots to ensure they deliver victory at the August 9 polls by at least 65 per cent.

Muthama said that UDA will give every Kenyan an opportunity to be part of the government.

Last month, UDA announced that it will hold its party primaries from April 9 to 16.

According to the National Elections Board (NEB) chairman Antony Mwaura, the party is also in talks with its Kenya Kwanza partners for joint nominations.

Mwaura pointed out that in some areas they will use opinion polls in joint nominations to support the most popular candidate.

“His Excellency the Deputy President William Ruto has undertaken that the nominations will be free and fair. This means the party has no preferred aspirant and it has not set aside any direct ticket. All aspirants will face Wanjiku’s verdict on nominations day.” Mwaura said.

First on their schedule ahead of the anticipated nomination will be to traverse different parts of the country as meet with several aspirants who intend to use the party ticket in the August polls.