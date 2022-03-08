Two women arrested while ferrying six sacks of bhang from Busia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Two women were on Tuesday arrested while ferrying over six sacks packed with stones of bhang from Busia while heading to Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the bhang had been neatly arranged in a salon car being driven by one of the women.

The officers were acting on a tip off, where they intercepted the vehicle at Saba Saba, after a dramatic chase.

“Prior to their arrest, the duo had engaged Transnational and Organized Crimes (TOCU) detectives in a high-octane highway race, with the lady behind the steering exhibiting all signs of a Formula 1 finalist,” the DCI stated.

In a bid to evade Police roadblocks and deliver their supply successfully, the traffickers had taken the long Nakuru-Nyahururu-Nyeri-Murang’a highway.

The duo will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.