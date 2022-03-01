Connect with us

Capital News
The convicts Mohammed Oloo and Abraham Hassan were handed the sentence after they were caught ferrying a consignment of bhang worth Sh21 million last year. /COURTESY

Kenya

Two men jailed for 50 years for trafficking bhang

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya Mar 1 – Two men have been jailed for 50 years by Wajir Court for trafficking in narcotics.

The convicts Mohammed Oloo and Abraham Hassan were handed the sentence after they were caught ferrying a consignment of bhang worth Sh21 million last year.

Senior resident magistrate Mugendi Nyagah also slapped them with an alternative fine of Sh63 million.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Sunday that the two were intercepted at Athibool in Wajir county, ferrying 700kgs of the illegal drug to Nairobi April 2021.

“The lorry ferrying the consignment had been divided into compartments at the top, where the drug disguised as bags of cement was carefully concealed,” the DCI said in a statement

The agency further said that second accused person Abraham Hassan who did not show up for the hearing was sentenced in absentia and his Sh1 million bond forfeited to the State.

“Consequently, a warrant for his arrest was issued and detectives have launched a manhunt for him,” the agency said.

The DCI stated that the owner of the lorry that was used to transport the drug has been given 14 days to explain why the vehicle should not be forfeited to the state.

