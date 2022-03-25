Tunai joins UDA, backs Ntutu’s gubernatorial bid as he goes for Senate seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 — Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has defected from the ruling Jubilee Party, an anchor party in the Azimion Movement, to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Tunai who is eying the Narok Senate seat after serving two terms as Governor, declared his support for former Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ole Ntutu’s gubernatorial bid.

His defection to Ruto’s camp on Friday came just days after his Trans Nzoia counterpart Patrick Khaemba joined UDA.

The two were Azimio-leaning Governors in favor of Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Odinga enjoyed the backing of as many as thirty Governors at the beginning of the year but the numbers subsequently fell in favour of Ruto’s camp.

Key defections to Ruto’s UDA in recent months include Kirinyaga’s Ann Waiguru and Nyeri’s Mutahi Kahiga.