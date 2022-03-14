x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
TSC Secretary Nancy Macharia. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

TSC says 70,486 teachers to administer 2021 KCSE exams

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Mar 14 – The Teachers Service Commission says 70,486 thoroughly vetted teachers will administer the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Macharia on Monday that the teachers include center managers, invigilators, supervisors and even examiners because the test will eventually need to be marked.

She was speaking at the Nakuru Town East Deputy County Commissioner’s office when she opened the examination container, while assuring that there will be no irregularities during the examinations.

“We have given the best teachers to monitor the exams. We have made strides in the administration of examinations and we want to assure the public that the examinations will be free and fair,” Macharia stated.

Macharia further commended teachers and learners for completing the syllabus in the heavily short and congested term.

“It was a very shortened term but the teachers did their best and I am proud of them and am sure learners will do well,” she said.

Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary, Eric Wafukho who had accompanied Macharia said a significant amount of resources will be allocated for infrastructure development in secondary schools as the country prepares for double intake next year.

He observed that although there would be a resource strain, the Treasury was well prepared to factor in the equation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

TSC urges KUPPET to reconsider strike action over 2021-2025 CBA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has urged members of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) to...

February 24, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC vets 242,406 teachers to supervise national exams in March

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has vetted 242,406 teachers to take part in the 2021 KCPE and KCSE examinations...

February 18, 2022

Kenya

TSC effects increase in Maternity, Paternity leave days for teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has effected the increase of maternity and paternity leave for teachers, in line with...

February 15, 2022

Kenya

Students from 30 counties to benefit from virtual lessons, TSC says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Students from thirty countries are set to access virtual lessons from teachers at top schools. According to the Teachers...

January 26, 2022

EDUCATION

Why top universities missed out on Teacher Professional Development tender

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – Top universities missed out on the accreditation to offer Teacher Professional Development (TPD) program due to lack of the...

November 29, 2021

Kenya

Petition filed in court challenging TSC’s mandatory courses for teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – The newly unveiled Teachers Professional Development programme (TPD) has suffered a major blow after an education consultant Joseph Ngethe...

September 28, 2021

Kenya

TSC rolls out professional development programme for teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22-The Teachers Service Commission has rolled out Teacher Professional Development Programme (TPD), a new module that will see public school teachers...

September 22, 2021

TEACHER LISTING

TSC advertises 1,995 intern slots for primary, secondary school teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 1,995  internship posts including 1,038 for primary school tutors and 957 for...

September 14, 2021