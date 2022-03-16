x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Transport operators called off a planned strike following talks with police and top National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials on ways to address their issues. /FILE

Kenya

Transport operators call off strike after meeting with NTSA, NPS

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Transport operators have called off their planned strike after talks with police and top National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials on ways to address the ongoing crackdown.

Matatu and bus operators had planned to commence their strike on Wednesday in protest of the crackdown that could have paralyzed transport in some parts of the country.

The stakeholders’ meeting, hosted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua involved the Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS) officials led by their Chairman, Edwin Mukabana.

 NTSA Director General NTSA George Njau was also present.

During the meeting, the government agreed to halt the ongoing crackdown on non-compliant public transport vehicles and further resolved to involve the sector in making such decisions in the future.

“The ongoing multi-agency crack down on non-compliant public transport vehicles has been suspended. It was further agreed that the federation of public transport will be represented in future,” read a statement signed by Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso and FPTS Chairman Mukabana.

The officials pointed out that the public transport sector forms an integral part in the socio-economic development of the country by easing business and the movement of people and goods.

This move comes four days after the NPS announced the suspension of a countrywide bodaboda crackdown, so as to give room for consultations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NPS put out a tweet saying the temporary halt will allow various stakeholders in the industry to consult and come up with best ways in addressing the issue.

“Enforcement of compliance of traffic law by public transport motor cycles aka Boda boda crackdown has been stopped. This is to give room to the government to reorganize the sector through a multi sectoral committee working on a framework of implementation,” the Police Service indicated.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Boda Boda operators to be given smart cards that can access NHIF services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said all boda boda operators will be given smart cards that will also act...

5 days ago

Kenya

Governors want Boda Boda operators taken to Rwanda for a bench marking exercise

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The Council of Governors now wants leaders in the boda boda sector across the country taken to Rwanda on...

6 days ago

Kenya

Police commissions operation center to monitor Nairobi-Mombasa railway line

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 24 – The National Police Service (NPS) has commissioned an Operation Centre in Nairobi for the surveillance of the Nairobi-Mombasa railway...

February 24, 2022

Kenya

Nairobi roads flooded after heavy rains causing traffic

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Following a heavy down pour that resulted in the flooding of most roads in Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon, the...

February 22, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Man arrested after slapping a woman who chanted Azimio at Ruto’s rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman during a political rally in Kisii on Thursday. His...

February 11, 2022

Kenya

Public warned of online fraudsters posing as NTSA officers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned members of the public of fraudsters posing as its officials...

February 8, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

ATPU arrests 29-year-old terror suspect with 95 used phones

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 — Security agencies have apprehended a 29-year-old terror suspect in Nairobi. The suspect identified as Mohamed Abubakar Hussein was found...

February 1, 2022

business

Car dealerships ordered to apply for digital licenses from NTSA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The Government has ordered all motor vehicle and motorcycle dealers operating in the country to apply for fresh licensing...

January 29, 2022