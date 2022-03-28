Top KCPE candidate Mackenzie wants to be a Robotics Engineer

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 — The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams top candidate Magata Bruce Mackenzie says he wants to join Alliance Boys.

Mackenzie who emerged top after scoring 428 marks attributed his success to hard work and putting in extra hours.

“I expected to pass but not being Kenya’s top. Studying extra hours and in my free time is what has led to this success,” he said as he acknowledged and thanked God for his success.

He said he wants to become a Robotics Engineer after completing his University education.

“I now have a good head start and I hope to fulfill my dream,” he said.

His mother expressed joy following his son’s success even though she noted that she did not expect him to be ranked among the top performers in the country.

“I knew he would do well but not this much. I give all the glory to God. Magata has been s a self-driven child and he has always given me easy time.”

In results released Monday by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Momanyi Ashley Kerubo of Makini School in Kibos, Kisumu, was ranked the second best performer after garnering 427 marks.

Magoha said that the third position was carried by six candidates who scored 426 points.

“These are remarkable results and I congratulate the stars of the 2021 KCPE examinations,” said Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha when he released the results.

“There is no point of denying the candidates their examination results because of fees balances because in any cause it is known that primary school education is free in the country,” he said.

He assured that examination result slips will be released to all candidates who sat for the exams, even if they have fee balances.

The Education CS maintained that no cases of exam leakage was reported in the country during the examination period.

He, however, pointed out that 320 candidates in seven examination centers were involved in irregularities.

He added out of 1.2 million candidates who sat for the KCPE exams 50.28 of the candidates were boys while 49.72 per cent were girls noting the country had achieved gender parity.

He pointed out during the 2021 exams 12 counties registered more females than male candidates including, Mombasa, Meru, Kisumu, Kakamega, and Siaya, a drop from 20 counties in 2020.

“We thank God the male child is starting to come up,” he said.

Magoha said that the number of candidates who were absent during the exams decreased from 12,424 in 2020 to 11,500.

He lauded the teachers and parents for their good performance noting the challenges that the country faced during the period.

He also said that the education calendrer in both primary and secondary schools will revert to running from January to December next year.