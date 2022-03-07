TIFA study projects possibility of woman president in 10 years at 48pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — A new opinion poll released on Monday has predicted the likelihood of a female President in ten years with 48 per cent of respondents interviewed supporting the proposition.

The poll conducted by TIFA research on the status of women in politics identified political parties, culture, family and community among factors derailing women participation in politics.

In the research, female respondents had higher mentions of the likelihood of a female president at 53 per cent while only 42 per cent of male respondents held that the country might see the reign of a female president in ten years.

The study came against the backdrop of dismal interest by women to contest for the country’s presidency.

Debate on a female president have remained silent for the last 10 years as there have been no female battalion to contest the male dominance in the presidential race.

This is unlike in 1997 when environmental activist and politician Wangari Maathai and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu battled it out in the presidential race with the late president Daniel Arap Moi, ODM Leader Raila Odinga and the former President Mwai Kibaki among others.

In the 2013 general elections, Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua run for presidency but she was unsuccessful.

She garnered 43,881 votes which was 0.36 percent of the total casted votes.

The TIFA poll also indicated a high likelihood of having a woman in the Deputy President post in the next ten years. 1,541 respondents were interviewed in the poll with a +/- 2.49 per cent margin of error/CFM

Data released by the pollster indicated that 78 per cent of 1,541 respondents interviewed believe that the country will have a female Deputy President.

More male respondents — 80 per cent — expressed optimism in the election of a female Deputy President compared to women at 75 per cent.

In the 2022 presidential race, analysis done by TIFA showed that 19 per cent of the respondents favored a female choice for the two leading candidates — William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

The results showed a higher percentage of the running mate coming from Mt Kenya region for Ruto (41 per cent) and Odinga (32 per cent).

Overall however, Musalia Mudavadi was the most endorsed choice for Ruto’s running mate at 27 per cent followed by Governor Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga) at 15 per cent.

Peter Kenneth (41 per cent) and Kalonzo Musyoka (18 per cent) topped choices for Odinga.

Gender equity advocates have often cited the use of immense financial resources and violence as the major factors impeding women participation in politics.

Women have also faced decades of political and economical marginalization with gender equity promoters noting it will take time for women to get on the same pedestal as men.