Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
July 12, 2021 | Migori Governor Okoth Obado appears in court at the commencement of a murder trial/CFM

Kenya

Three more witnesses testify in Governor Obado’s murder trial

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Three witnesses in the ongoing murder case against Migori governor Okoth Obado testified Tuesday that they found blood-stained tracksuit and two used condoms at the scene of the murder of Sharon Otieno and Baby Sharon.

Also found was an empty sachet of illicit brew and a pair of blue open shoes, according to the Office of the Public Prosecution.

The revelation was made when the prosecution presented three witnesses in the ongoing case who also stated that Sharon’s under garments were also found at the scene.

“Her body was naked with stab injuries on it. Prosecution team led by ADPP, Wangui Gichuki and Bessy Gikonyo will present more witnesses tomorrow, Wednesday 23rd March, 2022,” the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution said in a statement.

The revelation came more than 10 days after the court heard that Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby had no chance of survival.

According to Doctor Samson Makhoha, Sharon lost a lot of blood after she was stabbed, and her body discovered dumped several hours later.

The witness told the court on March 9 that her unborn baby boy could not have survived as she had been also stabbed in the abdomen.

The doctor testified that the baby may have lost oxygen and blood as the mother was dead and was discovered about 14 hours later.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The doctor also said in his opinion that if the mother and the unborn child were discovered earlier and immediate intervention were observed the baby had a slight chance of survival.

During the hearing Migori County Secretary Christopher Odhiambo Rusana told the court that the second accused persons Michael Oyamo and Casper Obiero were had been employed between 2013 and 2018 respectively.

Oyamo was employed as a personal assistant to the governor while Obiero was a clerical officer, they are still County officials.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

There was no chance of survival for Sharon and her baby, doctor testifies in Obado murder trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The murder case against Migori governor Okoth Obado resumed on Wednesday wherethe court heard that Sharon Otieno and her...

March 9, 2022

County News

Man handed 15-year jail term for defiling his wife’s friend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — A court in Eldama Ravine has sentenced a man to 15 years imprisonment for defilement. The Office of the...

February 3, 2022

Kenya

DPP seeks order to hold dual citizen wanted in Rwanda for fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has filed an application seeking an order to hold a...

February 2, 2022

County News

Odunga dismisses leniency plea by Machakos woman batterer who chopped off wife’s hands

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – A Machakos court has upheld the 30-year jail sentence for Stephen Nthenge, a man convicted of chopping off the...

December 3, 2021

Kenya

Haji launches prosecutors’ Guidelines to protect children

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30- The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has launched a guide in the criminal justice system to assist...

November 30, 2021

Kenya

DPP’s Facebook account hacked!

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 24- The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution’s (ODPP) official Facebook account has been hacked. The ODPP confirmed the hacking...

November 24, 2021

crime

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 4-year-old girl in Siaya

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 23 – A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Siaya for defiling a 4-year-old girl. The 33-year-old man was...

November 23, 2021

Top stories

Businessman files petition for removal of DPP Haji over gross misconduct

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Yet another petition seeking the removal of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has been filed. The second petition...

October 25, 2021