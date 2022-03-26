Connect with us

Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Three More Bodies recovered in River Yala

SIAYA, Kenya, Mar 26 – Three more bodies were on Saturday discovered in the waters of River Yala near Ndanu falls in Gem Yala sub-county within Siaya County.

According to Gem Sub-County Police Commander Charles Chacha, the bodies were spotted stuck under the rocks along the River bank.

“The bodies were spotted by locals and they notified the police,” he said.

He said that they suspect that the bodies must have been swept from elsewhere by the fast-moving river due to the rains which is pounding parts of the country currently.

“We have rains at the moment, nearly on a daily basis and it is evident the bodies have been rolling down stream as a result of the heavy down pour being experienced now,” he said.

Chacha stated that they have been struggling to remove the bodies in vain since the rocks are very slippery.

He noted that they have tried to seek the services of a local diver, Nicholas Okero Okite who has been removing bodies from Ndanu falls but are yet to find him.

“The bodies are still stuck in between the rocks, they are visible,” he said.

He noted that more efforts are being put in place to retrieve them from the water.

The local diver, Okite, had in the past left the area after he alledged he was getting threats from the police officers.

The officers, he said, had accused him of being behind the mystery surrounding the bodies in River Yala. 

