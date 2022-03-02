Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ruto who was speaking in Maryland during his tour of United States said that Kenyans want to make the choice of their preferred leaders without being intimidated. /COURTESY

Kenya

Threats, blackmail, intimidation, biggest concern in August polls, Ruto says

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has singled out blackmail, threats and intimidation as some of the biggest impediments to democratic elections as Kenya braces for the August 9 general elections.

Ruto who was speaking in Maryland during his tour of United States said that Kenyans want to make the choice of their preferred leaders without being intimidated by anyone including the state machinery who have been on the spot lately for target some politicians ahead of the polls.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader pointed out that the major issue on the ballot in the upcoming polls is the democracy of the country and whether voters are granted a chance to make their own choices, devoid of blackmail, threats and intimidation.

“That is the matter that is on the ballot, and that’s a matter that many Kenyans in fact if you understand a little bit of Swahili, that is what informs the current push by many Kenyans to say hatupangwingwi. Meaning, (we want to make our own choices without being choreographed, chaperoned, blackmailed or intimidated),” Ruto said.

DP Ruto further stated that the August 9 polls will also give Kenyans an opportunity to make important decisions about the country’s economy and its democratization pointing out that “there is a feeling that our economy has been captured and curtailed and brokered and become exclusionist.”

He added that his administration will be pushing for an all-inclusive economy once he is elected into office.

The upcoming polls will see different political bigwigs battle it out for the country’s top seat including Ruto’s main challenger Azimio La Umoja’s Raila Odinga who will be seeking to take succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta at the end of his 10-year-term at the helm.

Already, a section of Kenyans and leaders have expressed worries over what they have termed plans by the country’s ‘deep state’ to steal the elections and impose leaders on them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Dismiss Azimio at your own cost!

The season of opinion polls is here with us. It is also that time in the electioneering period when political formations unleash their power...

51 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM activist Makau Mutua named Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Spokesperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — ODM activist Prof. Makau Mutua has been appointed as the spokesperson of the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat. The...

7 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Mudavadi meet Nebraska Governor to benchmark on tech-driven agriculture

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — Deputy President William Ruto has held talks with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts (Republican) at the beginning of his 10-day...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Here is Raila’s campaign schedule from Wednesday

3 days ago

Top stories

One Kenya Alliance postpones signing of Coalition Agreement to get more partners

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) now says it has postponed the official unveiling of its Coalition Presidential Candidate as...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Magara denies claims of leaving UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Treasurer Omingo Magara has dismissed claims that he has decamped from the Deputy President...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Azimio La Umoja, One Kenya Alliance to sign Coalition agreement on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – One Kenya Alliance principals are on Monday expected to sign a coalition agreement with their counterparts in the Azimio...

3 days ago

August Elections

Karua denies quitting OKA following pact with Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has denied social media reports that she has quit One Kenya Alliance following the decision...

3 days ago