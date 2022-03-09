There was no chance of survival for Sharon and her baby, doctor testifies in Obado murder trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The murder case against Migori governor Okoth Obado resumed on Wednesday wherethe court heard that Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby had no chance of survival.

According to Doctor Samson Makhoha, Sharon lost a lot of blood after she was stabbed, and her body discovered dumped several hours later.

The witness told the court that her unborn baby boy could not have survived as he had been also stabbed in the abdomen.

The doctor testified that the baby may have lost oxygen and blood as the mother was dead and was discovered about 14 hours later.

The doctor also said in his opinion that if the mother and the unborn child were discovered earlier and immediate intervention were observed the baby had a slight chance of survival.

During the hearing Migori County Secretary Christopher Odhiambo Rusana told the court that the second accused persons Michael Oyamo and Casper Obiero were had been employed between 2013 and 2018 respectively.

Oyamo was employed as a personal assistant to the governor while Obiero was a clerical officer, they are still County officials.

The witnesses were giving their testimonies in a case where the two together with Obado are charged with the 2018 murder of Sharon and her unborn child.

The matter resumes hearing on March 22.