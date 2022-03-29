The rainy season is finally here – Met Department

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Kenya Meteorological Department on Tuesday alerted Kenyans on the start of the rain season, which had delayed over most parts of the country.

This comes as a relief to Kenyans who have been lamenting about unbearable high temperatures, as well as farmers who were at risk of incurring further loss of crop and pastures, due to the prolonged dry-spells.

In its weekly forecast, the Met department predicted that most parts of the country will receive average and near to average rainfall.

The forecast also shows that isolated storms are likely to occur over some parts of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Coast, with rainfall intensities expected to reduce during the second half of the forecast period.

“The rains are here… Isolated storms are likely to occur over some parts of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central & South Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Coast & the Southeastern lowlands,” the Met department said.

The Met department further cautioned that some areas will likely experience rainfall above the long-term average amounts (above normal) for the season.

The forecast according to the Met department is valid until April 4, 2022.