Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Politics

Tanzanian activists burst into Juliani’s Utawala song as State drops trumped up charges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — Tanzanian activists broke into Juliani’s Utawala song in a courtroom after prosecution officials dropped trumped up charges against the Chairperson of the main opposition party CHADEMA.

Freeman Mbowe was facing charges of economic sabotage and terrorism.

A Nolle Prosequi file submitted by the Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that the government was not willing to proceed with the charges preferred during late President John Pombe Magufuli’s regime.

“The court is informed by Director of Public Prosecutions on behalf of the Republic that he will not further prosecute Freeman Mbowe and three others for the offences of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, providing funds to commit terrorist acts, participating in a terrorist meeting and possession of property for commission of terrorist acts,” the file read.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking after he was cleared of the charges, Mbowe vowed to continue speaking against excesses of the governing party.

Mbowe’s release came weeks after President Samia Suluhu met exiled CHADEMA politician Tundu Lissu who vied against Magufuli in 2020.

Lissu has been living in Berlin after a series of operations both in Nairobi Kenya and oversees after surviving an assassination attempt on September 7, 2017 during a parliamentary session break.

He was shot multiple times and seriously injured by unknown assailants in the parking lot of his parliamentary residence in Area D, Dodoma.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Mutua back from vacation as Lilian weds Juliani

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4-Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is back in the country after a vacation in Australia. Mutua shared pictures of him at the...

February 4, 2022

Top stories

Juliani and Lilian say ‘I do’ in private wedding

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 – Musician Julius Owino alias Juliani has formalised his marriage with former Machakos First Lady Lilian who separated with Governor...

February 3, 2022

Top stories

My life is in danger, Ex-Machakos First Lady Lilian says and wants Mutua investigated

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Former Machakos First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a now says her life is in danger following alleged threats and intimidation from...

November 4, 2021

County News

Activist Boniface Mwangi claims his house bombed, blames Governor Mutua

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21–Police have launched an investigation into claims by activist Boniface Mwangi that his family house in Machakos was bombed. Mwangi has...

October 21, 2021

Kenya

‘We are conscious adults, leave us alone’: Juliani, ex-Machakos First Lady tell off hangers-on

September 4, 2021