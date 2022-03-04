Tanzanian activists burst into Juliani’s Utawala song as State drops trumped up charges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — Tanzanian activists broke into Juliani’s Utawala song in a courtroom after prosecution officials dropped trumped up charges against the Chairperson of the main opposition party CHADEMA.

Freeman Mbowe was facing charges of economic sabotage and terrorism.

A Nolle Prosequi file submitted by the Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that the government was not willing to proceed with the charges preferred during late President John Pombe Magufuli’s regime.

“The court is informed by Director of Public Prosecutions on behalf of the Republic that he will not further prosecute Freeman Mbowe and three others for the offences of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, providing funds to commit terrorist acts, participating in a terrorist meeting and possession of property for commission of terrorist acts,” the file read.

Tanzanian break into @JulianiKenya's song after the DPP dropped trumped up charges against their leaded of opposition, Freeman Mbowe

Speaking after he was cleared of the charges, Mbowe vowed to continue speaking against excesses of the governing party.

Mbowe’s release came weeks after President Samia Suluhu met exiled CHADEMA politician Tundu Lissu who vied against Magufuli in 2020.



Lissu has been living in Berlin after a series of operations both in Nairobi Kenya and oversees after surviving an assassination attempt on September 7, 2017 during a parliamentary session break.

He was shot multiple times and seriously injured by unknown assailants in the parking lot of his parliamentary residence in Area D, Dodoma.