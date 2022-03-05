Connect with us

Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Suspect believed to be involved in Sh25mn Kimilili bank heist

Published

HOMABAY, Kenya, Mar 5 – Police have arrested a suspect believed to be part of the gang that was involved in the Sh25 million bank heist in Kimilili last Tuesday

According to the police report, the gang of four were spotted in Homabay town on Friday evening in a vehicle as they were going to what was believed to be a planned robbery mission within the town.

The report indicated that the car was trailed to pier area along Lake Victoria shores which was approximately 2 kilometres west of the position where an ambush had been laid.

“The driver was challenged by the police officers to stop at the gate to the pier fish market, but he defied and sped off towards Homabay town, but it was blocked at the junction to the tourist hotel,” the report stated.

It stated that when the occupants defied an order to stop, the officers fired warning shots before turning their attention to the tires which they deflated.

“During the process, the motor vehicle right side tyres both front and rear were deflated and one namely Joseph Otieno Mireri a Luo male adult aged 58yrs and who was the driver of the said motor vehicle sustained a gunshot injury on the thigh of the right leg and on the lower left foot.”

The driver was immediately rushed by the police to homabay county referral hospital where he is admitted in stable condition.

the other three occupants managed to flee.

In the Bank raid in Kimilili, heavily armed thugs made away with the money after seriously injuring the bank manager and two police officers. 

The incident occurred as the cash in transit was brought in from Cooperative Bank, Bungoma branch, under the escort of police officers.

