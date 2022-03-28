Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Deputy President said he had supported President Kenyatta unconditionally when his current friends were against him/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

State House must not become a theater of malice: Ruto

Ruto said the President knows the truth about the impeachment allegations.

Published

MSAMBWENI, Kenya, Mar 28 — Deputy President William Ruto has said leaders should not use State House to sow seeds of discord.

He said at no point had he thought of overthrowing a Government he played a central role to form.

Dr Ruto challenged leaders to use State House as a symbol of uniting the country.

“It [State House] should not be a field of planting the seeds of hatred that will divide Kenyans,” he noted.

The Deputy President said he had supported President Kenyatta unconditionally when his current friends were against him.

“Even if you do not support my presidential bid, do not use falsehoods against me,” he pleaded.

He said the President knows the truth about the impeachment allegations.

“You know those are lies. You are the leader of all Kenyans, please protect the State House from propaganda.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dr Ruto said State House should not be used as a theatre to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines. 

He spoke on Monday in Msambweni where he held a public rally and campaigned for Kenya Kwanza.

He was accompanied by Governor Salim Mvurya, Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani, MPs Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Faisal Abdalla (Msambweni), Kassim Tandaza (Matuga) and Benjamin Tayari (Kinango).

Other leaders were Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama and Tana River Senatorial Aspirant Danson Mungatana.

Compared to his competitors, Dr Ruto noted that he stood a huge chance to transform Kenya.

“This is an economic moment that will see every ordinary Kenyan go up the ladder,” he  explained.

He said it was backward that some leaders were still talking about the change of the Constitution.

Kwale Governor argued that it is through Kenya Kwanza that the country would move forward.

“The other political group has no agenda for Kenya,” he noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Prof Kindiki regretted that more than four years had been wasted in attempts to review the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative.

“It [BBI] was the most useless project in the history of our country,” said the Tharaka Nithi Senator.

Jumwa said Kenyans had already made up their mind that “it is the reform of the economy and not the constitution”.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

List: Top 15 students in 2021 KCPE

Magata Bruce Mackenzie topped the chat with 428 marks followed by Momanyi Arshely Kerubo with 427 marks.

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Schools to revert to Jan-Dec calendar in 2023: Magoha

Prof Magoha made the statement on Monday when the Ministry of Education released the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results.

4 hours ago

County News

Mbadi quits Homa Bay gubernatorial race, gives way to Wanga

Mbadi, in a statement issued on Monday, said his decision was a compromise as he yielded to ODM's national interests and those of Raila...

4 hours ago

BBI

Supreme Court to deliver ruling on BBI petition on Thursday

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira confirmed the date in a notice to litigants on Monday, March 28.

5 hours ago

crime

Forest Rd assailant charged with theft, assault and destruction of property

Nyaora also faced an additional charge: malicious destruction of property when he appeared in court on Monday.

5 hours ago

County News

Speeding lorry crashes in Masinga killing 3 occupants

The three, all occupants of the lorry, died on the spot according to the police.

5 hours ago

Africa

Russia says sanctions derailing trade with Kenya, refutes claims Moscow to blame for rising commodity prices

Speaking to Capital in the Morning on Monday, Amb. Maksimychev pointed out that the sanctions are preventing Russia from selling food products to African...

6 hours ago

EDUCATION

Magoha, KNEC officials meet President Kenyatta ahead of issuance of KCPE results

The briefing session will precede the the release of the Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) results for the year 2021.

7 hours ago