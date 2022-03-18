Connect with us

Spanish national among two injured in Turkana bandit attack

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 18 – A Spanish national is among two people who were injured on Thursday when armed bandits waylaid a passenger vehicle along the Kitale-Lodwar high way.

Police stated that three armed bandits ordered the driver to stop the vehicle but he defied and accelerated in an attempt to escape from the scene prompting the attackers to shoot twice at the front side of the said vehicle.

“During the incident the driver and one passenger who occupied the front seat suffered gunshot wounds,” Police said.

The driver managed to drive the vehicle to Kainuk Health Dispensary where it was confirmed that one Spanish National identified Diana Astropetros, 40yrs was shot on the right foot with the bullet still lodged.

“The driver suffered a slight gunshot wound on the right thigh, treated and discharged,” police stated.

The Spanish national has been referred to Kapenguria County Referral hospital for further treatment while on critical condition.

 All the 11 passengers who were riding in the vehicle at the time of the attack have been accounted for according to police.

Police said that a multi-agency security team has been deployed to the area to pursue bandits.

