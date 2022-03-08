Connect with us

Capital News
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Kenya

Sonko, Wife, 3 children banned from the US over corruption

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, his wife and three children have been banned from the United States after being found to have been involved in corruption and solicitation.

A statement from the US Department of State indicated that Sonko solicited bribes and kickbacks in exchange for awarding government contracts to his associates. 

It pointed out that “his actions undermined the rule of law and the public’s faith in Kenya’s democratic institutions and public processes.”

“This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2021,” it pointed out.

“Under this authority, designated officials of foreign governments involved in significant corruption and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States.”

According to the statement, the move affirms the US government’s to combatting corruption and supporting the rule of law.

“We will continue to use all available tools to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally.”

