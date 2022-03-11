x
Mike Sonko who was impeached in December, 2020.

Kenya

Sonko resigns from the Jubilee Party

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has resigned as a member of the Jubilee Party but is yet to announce his next political move.

In a letter addressed to the ruling Party, Sonko said that his exit has been necessitated by the need for him to belong to his party of choice as provided for in the Constitution. 

He thanked the party’s leadership for sponsoring him while he served as Governor and wished it well. 

Sonko who was unceremoniously impeached in 2020 has since declared that he will be vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the August polls.

