Businessman Jackson Kibor died on March 16, 2022 aged 88.

World

Sonko mourns Kibor, the Men’s conference Chairman

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has joined other Kenyans in mourning Mzee Jackson Kibor, a prominent farmer and businessman from Uasin Gishu, popularly referred as the Chairman of the ‘Men’s Conference.

“Rest in peace Men’s conference Chairman Mzee Jackson Kibor,” Sonko tweeted.

Kibor died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at the St Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret, according to his family. He was aged 88.

Kibor was a wealthy businessman who owned over 4,000 acres of land and other property in Eldoret and the larger Rift Valley.

His controversial marriage life and bitter divorce cases earned him fame, particularly coming very late in his life at 70’s or 80’s.

Kibor was nick-named the Chairman of the Men’s Conference after he divorced his wife of 50 years Josephine Jepkoech.

Ever since, his name usually pops up on Valentines’ Day as the one who will chair the men’s conference, an imaginary gathering for men who don’t value the day.

