Sonko joins Wiper party days after ditching Jubilee

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has joined the Wiper party weeks after decamping from the ruling Jubilee party.

Sonko was on Friday received at the party headquarters by party leader Kalonzo Musyoka where he joined as a life member.

Other leaders present include party chairman Ali Makwere,Wiper party secretary general Shakila Mohammed ,Kitui Senator Enock Wambua and Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe.

The Former Nairobi Governor resigned as a member of the Jubilee Party early this month and promised to announce his next move.

Questions have been raised on why Sonko ditched the President Uhuru Kenyatta led party and instead sought Wiper party to advance his political ambitions.

His impeachment as Nairobi Governor pointed out as one of the fallouts between him and Kenyatta as they once enjoyed a solid friendship.

In a letter addressed to the ruling Party, Sonko said that his exit has been necessitated by the need for him to belong to his party of choice as provided for in the Constitution.

He thanked the party’s leadership for sponsoring him while he served as Governor and wished it well.

It remains unclear whether he will still be going for the same seat.

The biggest headache for him however is whether the Indepedent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will clear him to vie for any elective seat.

The appellate court dismissed Sonko’s appeal of the High court decision upholding his removal from office which had him move to the supreme court.

Sonko said he will not relent in his fight to prove his impeachment was illegal as he maintained that he will be vindicated by the Supreme Court.

IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan said the law is clear that one must be found guilty and convicted in order to be barred from running for office.

Sonko who was unceremoniously impeached in 2020 has since declared that he will be vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the August polls.

The grounds for impeachment outlined, included gross violation of the Constitution and Public Finance Act 2012, inability to control and manage public debts and clear pending expenses, exhibiting incompetence and inability to offer leadership, willingly failing to name a Deputy Governor with an ulterior motive of holding the county at ransom.

Also cited was irregular award of tenders, saying most were inflated in prices and irregular payment of suppliers.

Prior to his impeachment in December Sonko had appointed the then Nairobi’s Disaster Management Chief, Ann Kananu as Deputy Governor.

In January 2021, Kananu was sworn in as the city’s Deputy Governor, and assumed the Governor’s position in November 20121.