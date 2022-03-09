Sonko attributes US ban to his intention to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has attributed the US ban against him and his immediate family members to the fact that he has thrown his hat yet again into the gubernatorial race.

Speaking shortly after the ban which cited his corrupt past when he served as governor, Sonko described it as a witch hunt.

The former governor further stated that the decision by the Joe Biden administration to ban him and his family from ever traveling to the US is not justified “because I am not corrupt’.

“These allegations are coming when I have declared that I am going to defend my seat,” stated Sonko.

If he joins the race, Sonko will battle it out with other candidates including the incumbent Ann Kananu, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, Bishop Margret Wanjiru business lady Ann Kagure and Kenya Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Richard Ngatia.

The former flamboyant Governor was voted into office overwhelmingly in 2017 on a Jubilee Party ticket, where he became the city’s fourth Governor.

His reign was however marred with controversy, especially on his style of leadership.

He served for about 3 years without a Deputy Governor after Polycarp Igathe resigned just a few months after their election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sonko’s strained relationship with the Nairobi County Assembly began after he failed to appoint a Deputy Governor and escalated to other issues which led to his impeachment in 2020.

The grounds for impeachment outlined, included gross violation of the Constitution and Public Finance Act 2012, inability to control and manage public debts and clear pending expenses, exhibiting incompetence and inability to offer leadership, willingly failing to name a Deputy Governor with an ulterior motive of holding the county at ransom.

Also cited was irregular award of tenders, saying most were inflated in prices and irregular payment of suppliers.

Prior to his impeachment in December Sonko had appointed the then Nairobi’s Disaster Management Chief, Ann Kananu as Deputy Governor.

In January 2021, Kananu was sworn in as the city’s Deputy Governor, and assumed the Governor’s position in November 20121.