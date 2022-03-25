Connect with us

The President of the Kenya Medical Association, Were Onyino (left) and Harrison Kinyanjui, the Managing Director of Smart Applications when they signed a partnership to automate the healthcare sector.

Smart Applications, KMA sign MoU aimed at digitizing health care sector

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25- Smart Applications International has signed a partnership with the Kenya Medical Association to promote automation and digitization of the health care sector in the country.

The President of the Kenya Medical Association, Were Onyino, said the deal will enhance the use of Smart Patient Engagement App across members of the Association, which will be used to automate doctor-patient interaction, including automation of patient appointment booking.

He said medical practitioners will also experience the convenience of using the SmartHealth app, a management information system for hospitals, also developed by the Smart Applications.

“The backbone of this partnership is to positively contribute towards the Kenyan government healthcare strengthening plan by extending locally developed technological solutions in solving local health care needs,” he stated.

Onyino also noted that with the use of technology, they will be able to deal with medical fraud.

On his part, Smart Applications International Group Managing Director Harrison Muiru said the future of health care lies in the use of telemedicine and other technological innovations, in delivering accessible, affordable and quality health care.

“Our long-standing mission has always been to inspire convenience through technology. This partnership will promote mutual growth in meeting harmonized objectives that better national health care objectives,” he said.

