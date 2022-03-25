Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Girls study at home with their mother in Kabul after schools were closed Wednesday just hours after reopening

World

Shame on Taliban banning Afghan girls banned from school

Published

\Kabul (AFP), Mar 25 – Days after the Taliban staged a cruel U-turn on allowing Afghan girls back to school, Adeeba Haidari feels as if she is in prison.

The 13-year-old was one of thousands of jubilant girls who flocked back to secondary schools reopening across the country on Wednesday, for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August.

But just hours into classes, the education ministry announced a shock policy reversal that left schoolgirls feeling betrayed and the international community outraged.

“Not only me but everyone you asked believed that the Taliban had changed,” said Adeeba, who briefly returned to Al Fatah Girls School in the capital, Kabul.

“When they sent everyone back home from school, we understood that the Taliban were the same Taliban of 25 years ago,” her 11-year-old sister Malahat added.

“We are being treated like criminals just because we are girls. Afghanistan has turned into a jail for us.”

Malahat Haidari (L) and her sister Adeeba Haidari study at home in Kabul © AFP / Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN

When the Taliban returned to power, they promised a softer rule compared with their first regime from 1996 to 2001, which became notorious for human rights abuses.

They claimed to respect women’s rights, in line with their interpretation of Islamic sharia law, and said girls would be allowed to study through to university.

But the Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on women, effectively banning them from many government jobs, policing what they wear and preventing them from travelling outside of their cities alone.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They have also detained several women’s rights activists.

“We miss our freedom. We miss our classmates and teachers,” said Adeeba.

– ‘Dreams shattered’ –

There has been no clear explanation for the last-minute reversal on secondary schools, but reports leaked from a secretive leadership meeting this week suggested motives ranging from problems with uniforms to an outright rejection of the need for education for teenage girls.

Nargis Jaffari says the Taliban feel threatened by educated women © AFP / Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN

The education ministry still insists schools will restart, but only when new guidelines are issued.

Across town, Nargis Jafri, from the minority Shiite Hazara community, said the Taliban feel threatened by educated women.

“They believe that if we study, we will gain knowledge and we will fight against them,” the 14-year-old told AFP, sitting with her books spread out on her study table at home.

It is agonising for her to watch boys her age walking past her house on their way to school each morning.

“It is really hard and painful for me,” she said.

Like many families, history is repeating itself from one generation to the next.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on women including in education © AFP / Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN

Nargis’s mother, Hamida, was forced to leave school during the Taliban’s first rule when she was about 10 years old.

The stories from what she thought was a distant past are flooding into her mind again.

“I used to feel strange when she told us how she wore a burqa or a chador, or how a woman was not allowed to go out without a male relative,” Nargis said.

Hamida now struggles to accept a similar fate for her daughter.

“My daughter will be held back from going to school,” she said. “The dreams she has in her heart will be shattered.”

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Afghanistan

India sends more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

India has sent more aid to Afghanistan, with the fifth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes. Officials said this is part of the 50,000 MT...

6 hours ago

World

Freedom’s choice for Afghans: Over the wall or through the desert

Zaranj (Afghanistan) (AFP), Mar 9 – Amid a roar of engines and clouds of dust, Sattar Amiri clambers into a pickup truck with his...

March 9, 2022

Afghanistan

Taliban staging massive house-to-house sweep across Kabul

Kabul (AFP), Feb 27 – The Taliban are conducting a massive security sweep of Kabul and other Afghan cities, their spokesman said Sunday, going...

February 27, 2022

Top stories

Taliban urges Russia and Ukraine to resolve ongoing conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Taliban has now called on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict which began on Thursday through...

February 25, 2022

World

Eight polio vaccinators killed in series of Afghan attacks: UN

Kabul, Feb 24 – Eight members of polio vaccination teams working to eradicate the crippling virus in Afghanistan were killed on Thursday in four...

February 24, 2022

Afghanistan

No progressive effort by Taliban for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

It has now emerged that the Taliban has made no effort for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.US special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West said...

February 22, 2022

World

US warns of new Al-Qaeda, threat in Afghanistan

Raising concern over the Taliban freeing Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS) prisoners, the nominee to head the US Central Command, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla...

February 11, 2022

World

Guterres concerned over missing women activists in Afghanistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern about the well-being of missing women activists in Afghanistan. He also urged the Taliban to ensure the...

February 11, 2022