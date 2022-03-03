Sex workers: Respect our hustle!

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3 – Today being The International Sex workers’ rights day, sex workers in Kenya have urged the government to respect and protect their ‘hustle.’

Sex worker groups around the world hold events and actions to mark March 3rd, International Sex Workers’ Rights Day.

The sex workers drawn from the bar hostess empowerment program said their profession, the oldest on earth, should be respected just like any other source of income.

One of the sex workers’ Magdalene Busiema said; “Sex work is sweet and is enjoyable. No struggles, both parties benefit. Kenyan laws should consider us. Both criminalization and legal frameworks don’t provide enough space for us to operate freely for instance legalization only sees state controlling sex work hence making it hard. While criminalization stops us from completely operating hence risking our lives to violence and HIV transmission since there might not be room for condom negotiations.”

There are no proper laws governing sex work in Kenya.

As such, sex workers are often rounded up by authorities mainly in urban areas where they operate.

In most cases, men seeking their services are rarely arrested or harassed.

The sex workers now want the government to establish a proper framework that will regulate the industry to enable them operate freely without intimidation from police and other county government authorities.

International sex workers’ day goes back to 2001, when over 25,000 sex workers gathered in India for a festival despite efforts from prohibitionist groups who tried to prevent it taking place by pressuring the government to revoke their permit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The event was organised by Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, a Calcutta based group that has over 50,000 sex worker members, and members of their communities.

Sex worker groups across the world have subsequently celebrated 3rd March as an annual, international event: International Sex Workers’ Rights Day.