Schools conduct rehearsals for KCPE examinations set for next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Rehearsals for the Kenya Certificate of Primary School Education (KCPE) on Friday took place countrywide in various schools ahead of the national examinations next week.

The pupils were taken through the required steps to ensure smooth flow of the exam.

In Nyeri, Ndima kanini Academy Director Lincon njogu said that despite a crash program, they are ready for the exam.

He said that he is confident that his 110 pupils will Excell in the exam despite shortcomings in the education sector occasioned by COVID-19.

In Kakamega, County Commissioner John Ondego said a multi-agency team involving the national administration, Ministry of Education, Kenya National Examinations Council and the National Police service is in place to ensure smooth running of the examinations.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna asked the candidates not to allow anxiety to distract them during this period.

Oguna spoke after visiting several schools where rehearsals are taking place, to express a message of encouragement and best wishes to all the candidates as they tackle their examinations.

KCPE exams are set to start from Monday to Thursday while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will take place between March 11 and April.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are confident that all the candidates are well-prepared and equipped to successfully sit the examinations, and do not allow anxiety to distract you from reaping rewards of countless minutes and hours spent studying,” he stated.

Oguna said the outcome of examinations is normally a strong determinant of where one goes to secondary school, which course to pursue at university/tertiary institutions or career path to take.

He said the government is committed to ensuring that all Kenyans access quality education irrespective of their background.

“We reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental human right and a public good, and a key enabler in the realization of the Vision 2030 blueprint, and the Big 4 Agenda,” Oguna stated.

“We are confident that all the candidates are well-prepared and equipped to successfully sit the examinations,” Oguna said.

A fresh school year will then follow with Term 1 running from April 25th to July 1st, 2022 – a 10-week period. After a short break, schools will reopen for Term 2 from 11th July to 16th September, another 10-week period.