Salat says KANU tired of ‘babysitting’ Kalonzo, asks Moi to join Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — KANU Party Secretary General Nick Salat has advised Party Leader Gideon Moi to abandon his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partner Kalonzo Musyoka and join ODM-Jubilee co-led Azimio.

Speaking during the launch of the KANU’s 2022 manifesto on Wednesday, Salat said the Wiper Leader is taking so long to make up his mind and there is no time to “babysit” him anymore

“I do not know what he wants us to give him so that he agrees to go with us. He is taking so long. Just let him go,” said Salat.

He further pointed out that with or without Kalonzo, KANU was going to join the Azimio Movement led by ODM leader Raila Odinga

“You know, if he has refused, just leave him. There is no time to babysit him. We love you and with or without him; we will have to go,” Salat said.

Musyoka has remained cagey on supporting Odinga for the third time in his quest for presidency, arguing that this time round, Odinga should return the favor and support him.

On March 1, during a press conference, Kalonzo tabled a 2017 agreement with Odinga as the reference document for coalition talks with the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.

“My brother has the option of abiding by the terms of this live binding, legal agreement and thereby emerging as a true, national, regional and indeed continental democratic hero,” said Musyoka.

Musyoka said he was ready and willing to lead OKA in negotiations with Azimio on the basis of the 2017 he separately negotiated away from the National Super Alliance.

“He (Raila) chooses to act in utter defiance and repudiation of the agreement and thereby compound the trust deficit,” said Musyoka.

Musyoka made the demands in a solo press conference in the absence of OKA allies including Moi.

“My friends in OKA are aware that am issuing this personal statement and they have no issue with it,” he said.

While noting President Uhuru Kenyatta may have preference for Odinga, Musyoka said that decision constitutes the Head of State’s personal position and should not therefore be used to force other presidential hopefuls to drop their ambistions.