Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Salat said the Wiper Leader is taking so long to make up his mind and there is no time to "babysit" him anymore/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Salat says KANU tired of ‘babysitting’ Kalonzo, asks Moi to join Azimio

Speaking during the launch of the KANU Manifesto on Wednesday, Salat said the Wiper Leader is taking so long to make up his mind and there is no time to “babysit” Musyoka anymore.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — KANU Party Secretary General Nick Salat has advised Party Leader Gideon Moi to abandon his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partner Kalonzo Musyoka and join ODM-Jubilee co-led Azimio.

Speaking during the launch of the KANU’s 2022 manifesto on Wednesday, Salat said the Wiper Leader is taking so long to make up his mind and there is no time to “babysit” him anymore

“I do not know what he wants us to give him so that he agrees to go with us. He is taking so long. Just let him go,” said Salat.  

He further pointed out that with or without Kalonzo, KANU was going to join the Azimio Movement led by ODM leader Raila Odinga

“You know, if he has refused, just leave him. There is no time to babysit him. We love you and with or without him; we will have to go,” Salat said.

Musyoka has remained cagey on supporting Odinga for the third time in his quest for presidency, arguing that this time round, Odinga should return the favor and support him.

On March 1, during a press conference, Kalonzo tabled a 2017 agreement with Odinga as the reference document for coalition talks with the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My brother has the option of abiding by the terms of this live binding, legal agreement and thereby emerging as a true, national, regional and indeed continental democratic hero,” said Musyoka.

Musyoka said he was ready and willing to lead OKA in negotiations with Azimio on the basis of the 2017 he separately negotiated away from the National Super Alliance.

“He (Raila) chooses to act in utter defiance and repudiation of the agreement and thereby compound the trust deficit,” said Musyoka.

Musyoka made the demands in a solo press conference in the absence of OKA allies including Moi.

“My friends in OKA are aware that am issuing this personal statement and they have no issue with it,” he said.

While noting President Uhuru Kenyatta may have preference for Odinga, Musyoka said that decision constitutes the Head of State’s personal position and should not therefore be used to force other presidential hopefuls to drop their ambistions.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

MFA says 26 Kenyan students stranded in Ukraine rescued, headed to Poland

The students were under the escort of officials from the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kenya in Ukraine led by Dr Anatoliy Kovalenko,...

31 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyatta vows to challenge ‘illegal’ sanctions on Zimbabwe after talks with Mnangagwa

President Kenyatta gave the undertaking on Wednesday when he hosted his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House Nairobi.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan religious leaders join alliance to fight modern-day slavery

The commitment represents a pan-African coalition of ethical leaders to fight an injustice that affects more than 40 million people globally.

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Makueni Women Rep quits gubernatorial race after talks with Kalonzo

Museo who intended to vie for the governor’s seat disclosed that she shelved her ambitions after extensive consultations with the Wiper Democratic Party Leader...

5 hours ago

CBC

CBC learners are hands-on, more useful compared to 8-4-4 counterparts: Mandago

Mandago said a majority of parents and other Kenyans were ready to embrace the new education programme if well implemented since the programme would...

5 hours ago

County News

Kirinyaga farmers advised to liaise with meteorologists to maximize on rains

Kirinyaga County Director of Metrological Services Peter Wambugu said the county was likely to receive rains beginning the third week to fourth week of...

6 hours ago

County News

State, non-state actors in joint efforts for peaceful electioneering in Kakamega County

Kakamega Deputy Counter Commissioner Ngalia Ndaya said the Sub-county Muti-sectoral Coordination and Collaboration Forum on Electoral Preparedness comprised both State and non-state actors.

6 hours ago

County News

City Hall signs pact for construction of safe house for sexual violence victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — All is set for the construction of Sh88 million safe house for survivors of sexual and gender based violence...

6 hours ago