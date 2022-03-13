x
Senate Majority Leader Kimani Wamatangi

Ruto’s UDA bags Senate Majority Whip

Speaking at Thika Stadium, the Senator who is eyeing Kiambu Governor’s seat, said he had listened to the people of Kiambu including his family members who advised him to quit the ruling Jubilee Party.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Senate Majority Whip Kimani Wamatangi on Sunday decamped to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance Party, during a Kenya Kwanza rally in Thika, Kiambu County.  

“My feet are on fire because I came here running. I have consulted with vegetable vendors at the market, small and medium businesspeople, my family, and even church leaders and they told me, if I want to move to the next level, I must join UDA,” Wamatangi said.

He said that his move was long overdue and promised to popularize UDA in Kiambu the same way he campaigned for the Jubilee Party in 2013 (TNA/URP) and 2017

“Those who care know very well about every step you (DP Ruto) took to ensure Jubilee was the most popular party. Now I am here and wherever you are going I will be here with you and ensure UDA is the most prominent party and that it will be respected as much as Jubilee was respected,” said Wamatangi.

The rally was attended by former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo of Tujibebe Wakenya Party and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria of Chama cha Kazi who are also eying the same seat.

Wamatangi has been a loyal supporter of President Kenyatta and his administration and was one of the few legislators who had remained loyal to the ruling party.

He replaced Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata as the Majority Whip in the Senate in February 2021 after he was ousted for leaning towards Ruto’s side following a Parliamentary Group meeting.

The then Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said Kang’ata had been leaking party secrets and could not be trusted any more.

Tuju denied reports that Kang’ata was ousted over a letter he wrote to President Kenyatta in December 2020, on the unpopularity of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Mt Kenya region.

It is now a matter of time to see if Wamatangi will also be ejected from the Senate leadership position with only four months left to the August 9 General Elections.

Leaders supporting President Kenyatta and Ruto were all under Jubilee Party in 2013 and 2017 general elections but split into two factions after the handshake between Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in March 9, 2018 which saw the DP sidelined in government and his allies evicted from parliamentary leadership slots.

