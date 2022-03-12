Ruto tells police to stop harassing boda boda operators, deal with criminals

MERU, Kenya, Mar 12 — Deputy President William Ruto has asked police to stop harassing law abiding boda boda operators and go after a few criminals amongst them.

Dr Ruto said it was unfair for the law enforcement officers to criminalize the entire boda boda sector, simply because of a few rogue individuals.

The Deputy President said boda boda is a legal business that unfortunately has a few rogue operators, just like any other business or institutions, citing the KEMSA scandal in Government.

“Boda boda is a legal business. The responsibility of the police is to deal with a few criminals, they should allow those running legal businesses to operate,” said Dr Ruto.

Speaking today in Meru, the Deputy President said the criminalization of the boda boda sectors will affect more than1.4 million households.

“The boda boda industry that brings in Shs 1 billion everyday and provides livelihood for 1.4 million households should never be criminalized. We should get rid of a few criminals amongst them,” he said.

Leaders who accompanied Dr Ruto echoed his sentiments saying police should target criminals and allow innocent boda boda operators to run their businesses without interference.

They were ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, MPs Minthika Linturi (Meru), Josphat Kabeabea (Tigania East), Kathuri Murungi (South Imenti), Kubai Iringo (Igembe Central), Nguchine Kirima (Imenti Central), Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Sylavanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Mohammed Ali (Nyali).

Mudavadi wondered why the Government was using excessive force against boda boda operators, yet they have never arrested a single person involved in the KEMSA scandal.

“The Government is using a lot of energy to arrest boda boda operators.Where was this energy when our drugs were being looted at KEMSA?” asked Mudavadi.

On the other hand, Gachagua asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to reconsider his directive, saying it was doing more harm than good, especially to the dependents of the boda boda industry.

“Youths in the boda boda industry are business people. Police should allow them to continue with their businesses so that they can look after their families,” said Mr Gachagua.

Nyoro said the police should focus on bringing criminals to justice instead of punishing all boda boda operators.

“Boda boda is a business. There is need to arrest the criminals and allow our youth to earn a living,” said Nyoro.

Kindiki said leaders allied to the Hustler Nation will not sit back and watch boda boda operators being oppressed by the security agencies.

Osoro said the Government was harassing boda boda operators to raise funds for Azimio La Umoja campaigns.

At the same time, Dr Ruto said Kenya Kwanza leaders will not give in to threats, blackmail and bribery.

The Deputy President said his opponents have resorted to either intimidate or bribe his supporters.

“I want to tell our opponents that their threats and bribes will not bear fruit. Kenyans are more enlightened and know what they want,” he said.

Nyoro said the people of Mt Kenya will remain firmly behind Dr Ruto despite threats and bribes offered to their leaders.

“The Government can bribe our leaders but it cannot buy us. We are hustlers and we will elect our fellow hustler,” said Mr Nyoro.

Linturi said the people of Mt Kenya will rally behind Dr Ruto, noting that they have subscribed to the ideologies of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).