x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Deputy President said boda boda is a legal business that unfortunately has a few rogue operators, just like any other business or institutions/DPPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tells police to stop harassing boda boda operators, deal with criminals

Dr Ruto said it was unfair for the law enforcement officers to criminalize the entire boda boda sector, simply because of a few rogue individuals.

Published

MERU, Kenya, Mar 12 — Deputy President William Ruto has asked  police to stop harassing law abiding boda boda operators and go after a few criminals amongst them.   

Dr Ruto said it was unfair for the law enforcement officers to criminalize the entire boda boda sector, simply because of a few rogue individuals.

The Deputy President said boda boda is a legal business that unfortunately has a few rogue operators, just like any other business or institutions, citing the KEMSA scandal in Government. 

“Boda boda is a legal business. The responsibility of the police is to deal with a few criminals, they should allow those running legal businesses to operate,” said Dr Ruto.

Speaking today in Meru, the Deputy President said the criminalization of the boda boda sectors will affect more than1.4 million households. 

“The boda boda industry that brings in Shs 1 billion everyday and provides livelihood for 1.4 million households should never be criminalized. We should get rid of a few criminals amongst them,” he said.

Leaders who accompanied Dr Ruto echoed his sentiments saying police should target criminals and allow innocent boda boda operators to run their businesses without interference.

They were ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, MPs Minthika Linturi (Meru), Josphat Kabeabea (Tigania East), Kathuri Murungi (South Imenti), Kubai Iringo (Igembe Central), Nguchine Kirima (Imenti Central), Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Sylavanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Mohammed Ali (Nyali). 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mudavadi wondered why the Government was using excessive force against boda boda operators, yet they have never arrested a single person involved in the KEMSA scandal. 

“The Government is using a lot of energy to arrest boda boda operators.Where was this energy when our drugs were being looted at KEMSA?” asked Mudavadi.

On the other hand, Gachagua asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to reconsider his directive, saying it was doing more harm than good, especially to the dependents of the boda boda industry.

“Youths in the boda boda industry are business people. Police should allow them to continue with their businesses so that they can look after their families,” said Mr Gachagua.

Nyoro said the police should focus on bringing criminals to justice instead of punishing all boda boda operators. 

“Boda boda is a business. There is need to arrest the criminals and allow our youth to earn a living,” said Nyoro.

Kindiki said leaders allied to the Hustler Nation will not sit back and watch boda boda operators being oppressed by the security agencies. 

Osoro said the Government was harassing boda boda operators to raise funds for Azimio La Umoja campaigns.

At the same time, Dr Ruto said Kenya Kwanza leaders will not give in to threats, blackmail and bribery. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy President said his opponents have resorted to either intimidate or bribe his supporters. 

“I want to tell our opponents that their  threats and bribes will not bear fruit. Kenyans are more enlightened and know what they want,” he said.

Nyoro said the people of Mt Kenya will remain firmly behind Dr Ruto despite threats and bribes offered to their leaders. 

“The Government can bribe our leaders but it cannot buy us. We are hustlers and we will elect our fellow hustler,” said Mr Nyoro.

Linturi said the people of Mt Kenya will rally behind Dr Ruto, noting that they have subscribed to the ideologies of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Martha Karua says ‘relaxing at home’ as Kalonzo bolts out of OKA

Responding to a tweet by political analyst David Makali who asked of her whereabouts after OKA partners Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Giedion Moi (KANU)...

34 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘We had small problems but had a handshake’: Raila on deal with Kalonzo

Odinga reported that they had resolved their issues with the Wiper leader and lauded him for agreeing to shelve his ambition and support his...

46 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Was Kalonzo coerced into joining Azimio?

Musyoka has been cagey on supporting Odinga saying it was time the ODM leader returned a favor after he supporting him in three times...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Why Kalonzo joined Raila’s Azimio bandwagon

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – After weeks of uncertainty, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has finally joined the Azimio La Umoja movement that endorsed long-time...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio ratifies proposal to back Raila’s presidential bid

The over 300 delegates who had gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre ratified the resolution after 21 parties allied to the movement signed...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wiper, KANU sign Azimio deal leaving OKA allies stranded

The two parties are among 19 others that appended their signatures to the coalition agreement that was later ratified by close to 300 Azimio...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rift Valley RC commissions CBC classes in Loitokitok

Mohamed lauded the National Government together with all other relevant stakeholders involved in the program for the good work and the value they have...

2 hours ago

Africa

Kenyatta mourns former Zambian president Rupiah Banda

President Kenyatta described the former Head of State as a pan-Africanist who dedicated his long political career to the wellbeing, progress and unity of...

3 hours ago