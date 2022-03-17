Ruto tells competitors not to give conditions for accepting election outcome

Popular
World
Soma (Japan) (AFP), Mar 16 – People in northeast Japan were cleaning up and surveying the damage on Thursday after a powerful 7.4-magnitude quake...
County News
MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 17 – The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations at the St Benedict Secondary School Kituli in Machakos was on...
DIPLOMACY
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb, Raychelle Omamo officiated the opening ceremony on Thursday, Friday in Indonesia, in the company of her counterpart Retno Lestari...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – The Council of Governors has convened a meeting with county secretaries and county attorneys between March 14 and 16 in...
County News
The defense team told the court that the suspect’s mother had passed on last year and that he is still mourning his mother and...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17- The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board on Thursday denied fresh corruption allegations levelled against it, while assuring that they...
County News
Damaris Muthoni, 48 years old mother of two, from Maragua location in Murang’a South sub county is a successful farmer who makes a living from...
World
Bangkok (AFP), Mar 17 – Thailand’s embattled prime minister will hold talks with party leaders in his ruling coalition Thursday as he seeks to...