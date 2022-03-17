Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto tells competitors not to give conditions for accepting election outcome

MOSES MUOKI

Published

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Residents survey damage after powerful Japan quake

Soma (Japan) (AFP), Mar 16 – People in northeast Japan were cleaning up and surveying the damage on Thursday after a powerful 7.4-magnitude quake...

3 mins ago

County News

Drama as bees disrupt KCSE exam at school in Machakos

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 17 – The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations at the St Benedict Secondary School Kituli in Machakos was on...

12 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya opens Embassy in Jarkata to foster diplomatic relations

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb, Raychelle Omamo officiated the opening ceremony on Thursday, Friday in Indonesia, in the company of her counterpart Retno Lestari...

13 mins ago

Kenya

CoG prepares for transition in counties as 20 Governors set to exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – The Council of Governors has convened a meeting with county secretaries and county attorneys between March 14 and 16 in...

42 mins ago

County News

14-year-old orphan accused of defiling 2 minors freed on Sh300,000 bond

The defense team told the court that the suspect’s mother had passed on last year and that he is still mourning his mother and...

50 mins ago

Kenya

KEMSA board denies fresh graft claims over missing mosquito nets, condoms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17- The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board on Thursday denied fresh corruption allegations levelled against it, while assuring that they...

56 mins ago

County News

Maragua woman living with disability beats odds to establish profitable avocado seedling venture

Damaris Muthoni, 48 years old mother of two, from Maragua location in Murang’a South sub county is a successful farmer who makes a living from...

1 hour ago

World

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen

Bangkok (AFP), Mar 17 – Thailand’s embattled prime minister will hold talks with party leaders in his ruling coalition Thursday as he seeks to...

1 hour ago