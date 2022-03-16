Ruto should tell Kenyans what he knows about rigging in elections – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to table evidence on allegations he made that the August Elections will be rigged.

While pointing out that Ruto “is being economical with the truth” Odinga dared him to set the record straight on the allegation during an interview with BBC’s Sophie Ikenye on Tuesday.

Odinga who is on a five-day tour of the United Kingdom in London was reacting to allegations made by Ruto while also in London earlier this month where he claimed that there was a ploy by the state to rig the votes in the August polls.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader noted that Ruto is “living in contradictions” citing his plan to set up a parallel center.

“In the last elections when we demanded we be allowed to set up a parallel tallying center Ruto was in record saying that the plan is unconstitutional,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto and his allies have maintained that the State is hell-bent in rigging in favor of Odinga who President Uhuru Kenyatta has publicly endorsed as his preferred successor.

On violence, Odinga noted that chaos “is a consequence of the unfairness in the electoral process that people protest against. Kenyans are generally peaceful people”.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is currently probing the vote rigging allegations even as it has since assured that the polls will be credible and devoid of any irregularities.

During the interview, Odinga maintained that his campaign pledges are solid notably the one on his Sh6, 000 monthly stipend to the unemployed.

“I am going to be ruthless about corruption because through graft a lot of funds are being lost in the country,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the health care front, Odinga noted that his Baba Care program that is hinged on affordability and accessibility to all across the country will be implemented without fail.

“The pledges that I am making I intend to keep them because it is going to be a contract between the people and myself and I am ready to be held accountable if I do not deliver on them,” he said.

Odinga was on Wednesday scheduled to hold a meeting with Lord Tarif Ahmad, the UK Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

He is also expected to deliver an address at the Commonwealth Secretariat and another at the Chatham House on Kenya’s August polls.