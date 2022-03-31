Connect with us

DP William Ruto campaigns in Lamu on March 31, 2022. /DPPS.

Ruto on BBI collapse: end of political conmanship in Kenya

LAMU, Kenya Mar 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has marked the end to political conmanship in Kenya.

He said the Supreme Court ruling was a win to millions of Kenyans struggling to make ends meet.

He termed the Initiative as a fraud that aimed at meeting the selfish interests of few individuals.

“The end of reggae is the end of political conmanship in Kenya,” said Dr Ruto.
He noted that the ruling by the Supreme Court was a validation that BBI was an illegal and unconstitutional exercise.

He explained further that the country had lost four precious years in a useless exercise that dragged the realisation of the Big Four Agenda.
“The Handshake brothers and the promoters of the BBI must now apologise to Kenyans.

Dr Ruto was speaking today in Wajir and Lamu Counties where he held a series of public rallies to campaign for Kenya Kwanza.

He was accompanied by Party Leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), MPs Aden Duale (Garissa Township), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), and former Governors Issa Timamy (Lamu),Hussein Dado (Tana River) and Ahmed Ali Mukhtar (Wajir).

Dr Ruto explained that Kenyans were no longer ignorant to be exploited and misused by those in power.

“Threats, intimidations and coercion cannot transform a country. It is time leaders grew up and competed on the platform of issues,” noted the Deputy President..

Mr Mudavadi noted that Kenyans cannot continue to suffer because of some selfish and greedy individuals.

“Now that BBI is null and void, those responsible for it must be held to account for the resources that were put in that criminal exercise,” he said.

The ANC Party Leader observed that “we cannot have a government that is always experimenting on the people of Kenya.”

He noted that BBI ruling is a lesson to criminal and unlawful trends witnessed in Kenya today.
“Azimio La Umoja is another form of BBI that is consuming government resources through corrupt ways. It must be fought,” he argued.

Mr Wetang’ula said independent institutions must be respected and refuse to be intimidated by Government mandarins .

The President must appreciate that every misadventure has consequences. You (Uhuru) were misadvised, now you carry the shame,” he noted.

The Bungoma Senator said a Commission of inquiry will be established to hold everyone concerned with BBI accountable.

Prof Kindiki added that the main figure that will have to explain to the country the misuse of taxpayers money in the BBI process will be President Kenyatta.

Mr Duale said BBI was a conduit to steal public resources.

“A forensic audit will be initiated to establish who authorised the usage of public funds in promoting BBI,” said the lawmaker.

Ms Jumwa lauded the Supreme Court for standing for what is right for the country.
“This is a big day; a win to the down-trodden.”

She said Kenyans must also ensure that they vote against Raila Odinga who is a State Project, just like BBI.

“Life has become unbearable because of the Handshake and BBI.”

