Ruto mourns Jackson Kibor, the ‘Men’s Conference Chairman’

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has mourned prominent Eldoret businessman Jackson Kibor who died on Wednesday night aged 88.

Kibor, popularly known as the chairman of the 'Men's Conference' due to his controversial marriage life, died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at the St Luke's Hospital in Eldoret, according to his family. "Our love and prayers to the family and friends of Mzee Jackson Kibor at this time of grief. Mzee was firm, industrious and vocal on issues he believed in. Rest In Peace Mzee Kibor." - William Samoei Ruto, Deputy President, March 17, 2022

Kibor was a wealthy businessman who owned over 4,000 acres of land and other property in Eldoret and the larger Rift Valley.

His controversial marriage life and bitter divorce cases earned him fame, particularly coming very late in his life at 70’s or 80’s.

Kibor was nick-named the Chairman of the Men’s Conference after he divorced his wife of 50 years Josephine Jepkoech.

Ever since, his name usually pops up on Valentines’ Day as the one who will chair the men’s conference, an imaginary gathering for men who don’t value the day.