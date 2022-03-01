DP Ruto meets with Nebraska Governor during US tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Deputy President William Ruto and his entourage on Tuesday met with the Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, as part of their slated series of engagements.

DP and his team discussed issues of mutual benefit between Kenya and the US with Governor Ricketts, particularly in the agriculture sector.

He met the Governor in the company of his wife Racheal Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Kandara MP Esther Wahome and economist David Ndii.

“The State of Nebraska is home to the USA’s most innovative agricultural and livestock sectors. This presents significant opportunities for knowledge, partnership and technology transfer for Kenya.The state is also a potential market for Kenyan tea and coffee,” Ruto stated in his twitter account.

The Deputy President left the country on Sunday morning for a 12-day tour of the United States and the United Kingdom where he will also meet Kenyans in the Diaspora.

In Washington, the Deputy President is scheduled to meet, among others, officials of the State Department and the Pentagon as well as the US Government National Security Council Advisor.

In London, Ruto will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

He will also engage the Kenyan Diaspora in the UK and pay a courtesy call on the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby.