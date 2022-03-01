Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP and his team discussed issues of mutual benefit between Kenya and the US with Governor Ricketts, particularly in the agriculture sector. /COURTESY

Kenya

DP Ruto meets with Nebraska Governor during US tour

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Deputy President William Ruto and his entourage on Tuesday met with the Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, as part of their slated series of engagements.

DP and his team discussed issues of mutual benefit between Kenya and the US with Governor Ricketts, particularly in the agriculture sector.

He met the Governor in the company of his wife Racheal Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Kandara MP Esther Wahome and economist David Ndii.

“The State of Nebraska is home to the USA’s most innovative agricultural and livestock sectors. This presents significant opportunities for knowledge, partnership and technology transfer for Kenya.The state is also a potential market for Kenyan tea and coffee,” Ruto stated in his twitter account.

The Deputy President left the country on Sunday morning for a 12-day tour of the United States and the United Kingdom where he will also meet Kenyans in the Diaspora.

In Washington, the Deputy President is scheduled to meet, among others, officials of the State Department and the Pentagon as well as the US Government National Security Council Advisor.

In London, Ruto will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

He will also engage the Kenyan Diaspora in the UK and pay a courtesy call on the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru, Raila set for countrywide Azimio tours

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have announced plans to start countrywide campaigns to popularise the Azimio...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Azimio to unveil presidential candidate in 2 weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance will unveil its joint presidential candidate in two weeks so as to start campaigns ahead...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto officially kicked out of Jubilee party

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Deputy President William Ruto has been kicked out as Jubilee Party’s Deputy Party leader. The decision to kick him out...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila arrives at Kasarani for his crowning moment

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -ODM leader Raila Odinga has arrived at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi where his party delegates are convened to crown...

3 days ago

Politics

What Gideon Moi presence at Jubilee NDC means

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- The presence of KANU’s Gideon Moi at the Jubilee party National Delegates Convention (NDC) is a clear sign that the...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Security tight in Nairobi as Jubilee and ODM meet to endorse Raila

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Security was tightened in Nairobi Saturday as two big political parties-Jubilee and ODM-converged separately to endorse Raila Odinga as their...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila’s big crowning moment is here

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Jubilee and ODM delegates are convening today at separate venues in the capital city to ratify key resolutions, top...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo says OKA joining Azimio but will unveil presidential candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals are finally joining Azimio La Umoja after weeks of speculation on which way they...

4 days ago