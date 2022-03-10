v
Education Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Sarah Ruto addresses journalists at Kabarnet Examination container when she presided over the KCPE 2021-day three examination distribution/KNA

EDUCATION

Ruto lauds stakeholders for overseeing successful exams in Baringo

Dr Ruto noted that all the 18,342 candidates from across the seven sub counties were able to write the papers amid deteriorating security within some parts of Baringo South, North and along the Kerio Valley region.

BARINGO, Kenya, Mar 10 — Chief Administrative Secretary for Education Dr Sarah Ruto has lauded all teams that played a crucial role in delivering a successful examination in Baringo despite threatening insecurity scare.

Speaking at Kabarnet exam container on Wednesday during the last day of the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Dr Ruto noted that all the 18,342 candidates from across the seven sub counties were able to write the papers amid deteriorating security within some parts of Baringo South, North and along the Kerio Valley region.

She said that it is from the laying of appropriate measures before and during the examinations period which ensured candidates especially in 27 schools affected by insecurity finished the exams without any major challenges.

“Just before we began the exercise, about two schools in a hotspot area could have been challenged but thankfully they were able to sit for their national examination without any problems,” she said.

The CAS who was accompanied by Baringo Central deputy county commissioner Rueben Ratemo and County director of education Mwasaro Mwashegwa said she expects the same to be replicated in the upcoming Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations that is scheduled for next week.

Dr Ruto noted that a successful exercise will provide every candidate with an opportunity to get a fair chance to proceed to the next level of their life because the country was in an era where a 100 per cent transition is needed.

