Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DP William Ruto campaigns in Gatundu on March 18, 2022. /DPPS.

Top stories

Ruto appeals to Uhuru to remain neutral in August polls

Published

GATUNDU, Kenya Mar 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to remain neutral in the August General Election.

He said the President should allow Kenyans to make their democratic choice freely.  
Speaking today in Gatundu, Kiambu County, where he held a series of Kenya Kwanza campaigns, Dr Ruto said he was confident he would emerge victorious.

“Even if he does not want to help me, he should step aside and let me compete with Mr Odinga,” he said.

Party Leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Moses Kuria (Chama Cha Kazi), MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Patrick Wainaina (Thika), Alice Wahome (Kandara), John Wanjiku (Kiambaa), George Koimburi (Juja), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete), Jane Kihara (Naivasha) and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu accompanied him.

Dr Ruto said he was the best suited candidate to complete government projects that stalled after the Handshake.

The Deputy President promised to revive the Big Four Agenda that was designed to create jobs once he assumes office in August.
Mr Mudavadi said President Kenyatta’s decision to support Mr Odinga was ill-guided, adding that he was not the best person for the job.

He said: “We do not have a problem with President Kenyatta, our only difference is his choice of Mr Odinga.”

Mr Wetang’ula asked President Kenyatta to emulate former President Mwai Kibaki who opted to retire peacefully without attempting to influence the choice of his successor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Prof Kindiki said Mt Kenya residents will not support President Kenyatta in his quest to install Mr Odinga as the country’s leader.
On his part, Mr Kuria said they will reject Mr Odinga, arguing that they were better off with Dr Ruto.

Mr Koimburi said the people of Mt Kenya will not be forced to support a candidate they do not believe in.  
He said: “We will not allow anyone to decide on our behalf. We make decisions for ourselves.”

Ms Wahome and Mr Nyoro said President Kenyatta had lost direction saying Mt Kenya residents and Kenyans, in general, have embraced Dr Ruto’s bottom-up economic agenda.

Mr Nyoro said: “We want a government that will help farmers and small business owners and sort the ailing economy for the sake of the poor.”

Mr Rigathi said Mt Kenya leaders had rallied behind Dr Ruto because he has a superior development agenda compared to his competitor.

Mr Wamatangi said they will rally behind Dr Ruto because he has demonstrated he has the capacity to lead the country.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Day of defections as 6 top guns ditch UDA for Jubilee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18- At least six politicians announced defections to Jubilee Party Friday, in what insiders described as a big win for Raila...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Do not sabotage my bid by campaigning for Raila, Ruto pleads with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta not to spearhead the campaigns of Orange Democratic Movement...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Raila to appear before NCIC after UK trip – Kobia

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) says they have received assurances from the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Only I, Uhuru and Raila know what’s in the Azimio-OKA deal- Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says only President Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and himself...

24 hours ago

Kenya

Don’t give conditions, just accept August election results, Ruto tells competitors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has told his competitors to stop giving conditions under which they will accept the outcome...

2 days ago

Kenya

Just let us be, Moses Kuria tells President Kenyatta over State House invite

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 17 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta over his planned meeting with Mt Kenya...

2 days ago

Kenya

I will accept August Election outcome if it will be free and fair – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has committed to accept the outcome of the August General Election...

2 days ago

Top stories

Miguna Miguna endorses Ruto for Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in the August 9 elections, says he...

2 days ago