x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The ministers began talks on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the southern Turkish resort of Antalya

World

Russia, Ukraine fail to make progress at ‘difficult’ Turkey talks

Published

Antalya, Turkey, Mar 10 – Russia and Ukraine on Thursday failed to find a breakthrough on a ceasefire and other humanitarian issues at the first high-level talks between the two sides since Moscow’s invasion.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba met on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the Turkish resort city of Antalya for three-way talks joined by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Kuleba said “no progress” had been achieved on even a 24-hour ceasefire, expressing frustration that “it seems that there are other decision-makers for this matter in Russia”.

He also repeated his vow that the country will not give in, saying “I want to repeat that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender, and will not surrender”.

He described the meeting as “difficult”, accusing his Russian counterpart of bringing “traditional narratives” about Ukraine to the table.

He said that he would be ready to meet with Lavrov “again in this format if there are prospects or a substantial discussion and for seeking solutions”.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have also been meeting in Belarus, but the team sent by Russia to those talks is relatively low-ranking, without a minister.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the meeting as “difficult”, accusing his Russian counterpart of bringing “traditional narratives” about Ukraine to the table. © AFP / STRINGER

Lavrov appeared to put a greater emphasis on those talks saying: “Today’s meeting has confirmed that the Russian-Ukrainian format in Belarus has no alternative”.

“We are in favour of any contacts… to solve the Ukrainian crisis… but the thing we realised is they must have added value and must not undermine the main track in Belarus.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Images of the meeting showed the Russian, Turkish and Ukrainian delegations sitting on each side of a ‘U’ shaped table, with each minister accompanied by just two other officials.

There was no indication that they had shaken hands ahead of the discussions.

– Hospital attack –

The meeting took place against the background of international outrage after an attack on a children’s hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol which, according to Kyiv, killed at least three people, including a young girl.

Kuleba said he wanted to emerge from the meeting with an agreement on a humanitarian corridor from the besieged city of Mariupol but “unfortunately Minister Lavrov was not in a position to commit to it”.

Kuleba said Lavrov “will correspond with respective authorities on this issue”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed an attacked hospital was serving as ‘a military base for nationalists’ © AFP / OZAN KOSE

Lavrov claimed the hospital was serving as “as a military base for nationalists” from the radical Azov Battalion.

He also accused the European Union and other countries of “dangerously” backing the supply of arms to Ukraine.

Asked by a Turkish reporter if Russia was planning to attack other nations, Lavrov replied “we don’t plan to attack other countries” and claimed “we did not attack Ukraine”.

He insisted that President Vladimir Putin launched the operation on February 24 as the situation in Ukraine “posed a direct threat to the Russian Federation”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Multiple initiatives –

Host Cavusoglu acknowledged that the meeting was “not easy” but said that the exchanges had been “very civilised” with voices never raised in anger.

He said Kuleba had reaffirmed that President Volodymyr Zelensky was ready for a meeting with Putin and Lavrov had replied that Putin was not against it in principle.

“The meeting was an important start. No one should expect miracles at one meeting,” Cavusoglu said.

The Turkey talks are one of a number of diplomatic initiatives underway.

Israel is seeking to broker a solution through direct talks with Putin, and French President Emmanuel Macron is also frequently phoning the Kremlin chief.

“There is today a very slim hope and we need to seize it… without being naive,” France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France Inter radio ahead of the meeting.

Turkey is a traditional ally of Ukraine and has supplied the country with Bayraktar drones that Kyiv has deployed in the conflict © RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/AFP / Handout

Turkey is a traditional ally of Ukraine and has supplied the country with Bayraktar drones — made by a firm whose technology director is Erdogan’s own son-in-law — which Kyiv has deployed in the conflict.

But it is seeking to maintain good relations with Russia, on which Turkey depends heavily for gas imports and tourism revenues.

“We are working to stop this crisis transforming into a tragedy,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding he hoped for a permanent ceasefire.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

In reversal, Uniqlo suspends business in Russia

Tokyo, Mar 10 – Casual wear giant Uniqlo will suspend operations in Russia, parent company Fast Retailing said Thursday, days after its president defended...

2 hours ago

World

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

Antalya (Turkey) (AFP), Mar 10 – The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine have arrived in Turkey for face-to-face talks set for Thursday morning,...

7 hours ago

World

PM Modi discusses Ukraine situation with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine amid Russian military operation with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in a phone call. The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation...

20 hours ago

World

Canada pledges more military gear for Ukraine

Berlin (AFP), Mar 9 – Canada will send an additional $50 million worth of military equipment to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia,...

20 hours ago

World

‘We will win’: Ukraine families mourn their fallen soldiers

Lviv (Ukraine) (AFP), Mar 9 – “My sunshine, my little one, we are going to win,” sobs a woman, stroking the wooden coffin. She...

20 hours ago

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

MFA says 26 Kenyan students stranded in Ukraine rescued, headed to Poland

The students were under the escort of officials from the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kenya in Ukraine led by Dr Anatoliy Kovalenko,...

1 day ago

World

IAEA says loses contact with Chernobyl nuclear data systems

Vienna (AFP), Mar 9 – The Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN’s atomic watchdog, the agency said Tuesday,...

1 day ago

World

In nod to Russia, Ukraine says no longer insisting on NATO membership

Washington (AFP), Mar 9 – President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was...

2 days ago