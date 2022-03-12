Rift Valley RC commissions CBC classes in Loitokitok

LOITOKITOK, Kenya, Mar 12 — Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed Friday commissioned a CBC class at Kimana Girls High School and another at Enkii Boys Secondary School in Loitokitok Sub County.

During the launch, Mohamed lauded the National Government together with all other relevant stakeholders involved in the program for the good work and the value they have placed on education.

He further urged parents to emphasize the importance of education to their children and ensure their offspring go through the entire schooling system.

Last week, the County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha commissioned three other classes in Olchorro, Ilkisonko and Kimana Mixed Secondary Schools, being the first CBC classes to be commissioned in Kajiado County.

On the forthcoming general election slated for August 9, the Regional Commissioner called for peace during the entire electioneering period.

He also called upon the residents to give a chance to all political aspirants regardless of their political party affiliations to sell their agenda, so as to accord themselves the opportunity to make a wise choice of their preferred candidates.

Mohamed further pointed out that security agencies countrywide were on high alert to ensure peace is maintained during and after the general election.

During the visit which culminated with a public baraza at Loitokitok town, the RC witnessed the coronation of Isaiah Samana as a senior chief.

Mohamed encouraged Samana to work for the community and create a good relationship between the government and the community.

The Kajiado county governor Joseph Ole Lenku who also graced the event requested the residents of Loitokitok Sub County to elect him for a second term in the same capacity.