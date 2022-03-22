Relief for Kenyan students as Russia lifts travel restrictions

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 22 – Kenyans including students can now travel to Russia after the country lifted the earlier restrictions it had imposed on different countries.

The Russian Embassy in Kenya said Tuesday that anyone wishing to travel to the country can now apply and get their visa at the Embassy.

“Dear Kenyans! According to the Decree №440-R of the Russian Government, previously imposed restrictions (including those related to Kenyan students studying in Russia on entry to Russia, have been removed,’’ The Russian Embassy in Kenya tweeted.

The Embassy noted that the Decree №635-R (March 16, 2020) of the Russian Government that enlists the categories of foreigners who are allowed to travel to Russia is still in force.

Those categories include; diplomatic and service passport holders, students and cadets, foreign relatives of Russian citizens, participants of sports and business events.

On March 18, 2020 the Russian government introduced restrictions on entry into the whole country for almost all foreign citizens.

On March 30 2020, temporary restrictions on entry and exit via Russia’s land borders were enforced.

These restrictions were eased on 16 April 2021 for nationals and permanent residents of certain countries.

This announcement comes at time when different countries across the globe have warned their citizens against travelling to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Some countries have gone further to slap heavy sanctions on president Vladmir Putin’s government including freezing assets of businessmen and companies allied to Russia.