Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Russian Embassy in Kenya said Tuesday that anyone wishing to travel to the country can now apply and get their visa in the Embassy. /FILE

Kenya

Relief for Kenyan students as Russia lifts travel restrictions

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 22 – Kenyans including students can now travel to Russia after the country lifted the earlier restrictions it had imposed on different countries.

The Russian Embassy in Kenya said Tuesday that anyone wishing to travel to the country can now apply and get their visa at the Embassy.

“Dear Kenyans! According to the Decree №440-R of the Russian Government, previously imposed restrictions (including those related to Kenyan students studying in Russia on entry to Russia, have been removed,’’ The Russian Embassy in Kenya tweeted.

The Embassy noted that the Decree №635-R (March 16, 2020) of the Russian Government that enlists the categories of foreigners who are allowed to travel to Russia is still in force.

Those categories include; diplomatic and service passport holders, students and cadets, foreign relatives of Russian citizens, participants of sports and business events.

On March 18, 2020 the Russian government introduced restrictions on entry into the whole country for almost all foreign citizens.

On March 30 2020, temporary restrictions on entry and exit via Russia’s land borders were enforced.
These restrictions were eased on 16 April 2021 for nationals and permanent residents of certain countries.

This announcement comes at time when different countries across the globe have warned their citizens against travelling to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some countries have gone further to slap heavy sanctions on president Vladmir Putin’s government including freezing assets of businessmen and companies allied to Russia.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Google Partners with Women Legislators to Tame Online Trolls

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22 – Google has announced a partnership with women parliamentarians under the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) that will see women...

54 mins ago

County News

Man accused of defiling 14-year-old boy charged at a Kabarnet court

Hillary Chebon Kibokong appeared before chief magistrate Vienna Amboko on Monday charged with defilement contrary to section 8(1) as read with section 8(3) of...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyatta, Xue urge dialogue to resolve crises in the Horn of Africa

The President and the Chinese special envoy agreed on the need for home-grown solutions to the problems affecting the Horn of Africa region.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Man recorded driving off with screaming woman fined Sh 70,000

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 22- The man who was filmed driving off with a screaming woman has been fined Sh 70, 000 and his driving...

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Omamo, Xue hold talks on regional peace and climate change

Talks between the two were anchored on regional peace and climate change, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

20 hours ago

County News

Ijara MP urges speedy probe after armed individuals killed a man, torched his house

Armed individuals killed the victim in Garissa Town and set his house ablaze as his family watched helplessly.

22 hours ago

business

Yatani to deliver 2022/2023 budget statement two months earlier

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is set to read the 2022/2023 budget statement on April 7, two months...

1 day ago

World

Kenya ranked as 27th unhappiest nation globally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Kenya has been ranked as the 27th unhappiest nation in the world. This is according to the World Happiness...

1 day ago