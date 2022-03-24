Raila to begin four-day campaign blitz in Western Kenya beginning Friday￼

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga was on Friday set to embark on a campaign blitz in the Western Kenya region to drum up support for his presidential bid.

The former Prime Minister and his Azimio La Umoja caravan will pitch camp in the region for four days.

According to the schedule which was released by his campaign secretariat, Odinga will begin his tour of the region in Teso North and Teso South.

On Saturday, Odinga will head to Sabatia in Butere, Khwisero, Shibuli, Shianda, Matungu and then hold a major rally in Mumisa Town.

On Sunday, Odinga will attend a church service at Shibuye and later begin his political engagements at Shinyalu, Khaenga, Musoli and in Navakholo.

Odinga will then conclude his tour of the region on Monday after holding rallies in Lukuyani, Pan Paper, Lumukanda, Malaga and Kambiri.

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua who on Wednesday formally declared her support for Odinga is expected to be part of the caravan.

“From now onwards, I am supporting comrade Raila Odinga and Azimio La Umoja,” she said.

Odinga who is eyeing the presidency for the fifth time enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and close to 21 political parties including Wiper Party of Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi’s KANU.