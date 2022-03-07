Raila takes break from 10-day campaign schedule

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga will today take a break from his from his ten-day series of rallies across the country to popularize his presidential bid.

According to his presidential campaign secretariat, Odinga will resume campaigns on Tuesday when he will traverse different parts of the country.

He is expected to sustain the momentum ahead of the unveiling of the Azimio la Umoja Movement presidential candidate on Saturday, March 12.

On Tuesday, March 8, he will pitch camp in Samburu County in Wamba and Maralal areas.

The ODM Leader will then proceed to Wajir County on Wednesday to solidify support for his presidential bid in the Northeastern County.

On March 10, he will campaign in Mount Kenya region touring Meru County where he will seek to curtail the influence of his political rival Deputy President William Ruto who has made inroads in the county winning a number of ranking politicians.

Odinga was expected to tour Nyeri county accompanied by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday but the tour was rescheduled at the last minute.

The duo instead took time off from the political schedule to grace the final Magical Kenya Open.

On March 11, Odinga will campaign in Nyanza region making several stops in Kisumu County where he enjoys extensive political backing, with the region deemed his political bedrock.

After engagements and political campaign, the crowning of Odinga’s political tours will be his unveiling as the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate at the Nairobi’s Jacaranda Grounds on March 12.

Odinga has previously told his supporters, that the movement which comprises of the ODM, the ruling Jubilee Party and other affiliate parties is unstoppable.

“The Azimio La Umoja has kicked off its popularisation tour here in Nakuru and will proceed to other counties. The tour will culminate with a public rally at the Embakasi’s Jacaranda Grounds where we will unveil the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party and then we will choose our Presidential Candidate,” he said.

Odinga unveiled the March 12 date even as One Kenya Alliance (OKA) postponed the signing of coalition deal among constituents parties citing the delayed endorsement of the proposed agreement by constituent parties.

It remained unclear whether the affiliate parties within OKA have developed cold feet in formalizing a coalition deal or if the move is just a ploy to raise stakes ahead of stipulated deadline.

The postponement was announced at a press briefing attended by four OKA principals: Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU), Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP).

The four did not give a definite date.

“Respective constituents parties are still interrogating the document within the file and ranks of their organs,” Karua told news reporters on Wednesday.

OKA principals recommitted their allegiance to the Alliance even as it emerged that disgruntlement was brewing over the proposed Azimio-OKA deal due to mistrust.

“We have postponed the signing to address legal issues that have arisen. In the spirit of National Unity, we are united as principals because of the ideal that binds us together,” Karua noted.