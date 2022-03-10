v
Deputy President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga (right)/CFM

Kenya

Raila Most preferred presidential candidate in Nairobi, Ruto Murang’a

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is the most preferred Presidential candidate in Nairobi, the latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) has shown.

The opinion poll released on Thursday indicated that Odinga is leading at 41 per cent followed by Deputy President William Ruto at 31 per cent and Kalonzo at 2 per cent.

According to the study 24 per cent of the respondents are undecided or will not vote.

“Whilst Raila Odinga is the most popular presidential candidate in Nairobi, the gap between him and DP Ruto is small enough to suggest that the level of contestation in this county will be high,” TIFA Research Analyst Tom Wolf said.

In Busia County, three-quarters of respondents prefer Odinga as the next president at 76 per cent, with his nearest rival, Ruto, attracting less than one-sixth his support (12 per cent. Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi tied at 1 per cent. 7 per cent of the respondents in Busia are
undecided.

According to the research, such popularity reflects that of Odinga’s political party and coalition ODM and Azimio la Umoja.

In Murang’a, DP Ruto emerged top at 71 percent followed by Odinga at 16 percent and Mwangi Wa Iria was distant third at 1 percent.

“The popularity-strength of UDA in Murang’a is mirrored in that of William Ruto regarding the forthcoming presidential contest. Whether Raila Odinga can close any/much of the gap between them in the remaining five months will be a major challenge, given the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region of which Murang’a is part,” Wolf stated.

In this article:, , , , ,
