Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (right) with UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey during a meeting in London on March 16, 2022.

Politics

Raila meets UK’s Minister for the Armed Forces on Day 2 of his tour

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi Kenya, Mar 16- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga met the United Kingdom’s Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey on Tuesday to discuss enhancing security collaboration between the two countries.

Odinga said the UK has been one of Kenya’s most loyal and dependable partners on matters defense and security partners hence need for more cooperation.

 “We had a robust discussion on matters appertaining to security with a view of enhancing our ties moving into the future with their Minister for the Armed Forces, “Odinga tweeted.

The meeting comes a week after Heappey met Deputy President William Ruto to discuss UK’s strategic partnership with Kenya which the UK Minister said it is critical “especially as we confront our shared security concerns in East Africa.”

Raila arrived in the UK on Monday where he is expected to popularize the Azimio La Umoja movement among Kenyans living there.

He departed on Sunday night following his endorsement as the presidential candidate for the Azimio La Umoja coalition that brings together more than 30 political parties.

During his tour, Odinga is also expected to hold talks with UK Prime Minister’s trade envoy to Kenya Theo Clarke at Westminster.

On Wednesday, Raila will meet with Lord Tarif Ahmad, the UK Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth -Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

He is also invited to the Chatham House for a Thinktank talk later that afternoon.

On Thursday, Raila will meet Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

